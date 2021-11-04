By Luke Netzley

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

The Forest Lawn Museum in Glendale has opened its newest exhibition, “Unveiling the Past: The Art & History of Forest Lawn,” to celebrate the unique artistic heritage of the memorial park as well as the artwork and architecture across Forest Lawn’s six southern California locations.

“Typically, our rotated exhibitions are very outward facing,” explained Museum Director Dr. James Fishburne. “But we also have our own rich archive of drawings, watercolors, thousands of photographs, and more. I want to share the story of Forest Lawn with people through images, artworks, and artifacts because it parallels the history of Southern California.”

Fishburne is an art historian with a PhD in Italian renaissance art history from UCLA and has had a love for classical art since he was a child exploring art museums with his mother. For the past three years, he’s been the director of Forest Lawn Museum, home to an extraordinary collection of statues, paintings and stained-glass windows.

“There were more than enough pieces to fill several galleries,” he shared. “But it was a matter of organizing the exhibition in a comprehensible away. It’s organized chronologically, but it’s really organized thematically to tell various stories.”

These different stories include “A Glimpse of the Past,” which unravels the extensive photographic history of the museum’s evolution over the years, “Michelangelo at Forest Lawn,” which details the backstories behind each of the different Michelangelo artworks in the museum, from archival photographs of Forest Lawn’s David replica to a mosaic of scenes from the Sistine Chapel ceiling, and “Forest Lawn Reimagined.” The latter looks at original hand-drawn designs of competing architectural visions for some of Forest Lawn’s most famous buildings, including the iconic hilltop mausoleum.

“In this exhibition, you see the alternate history of what could have been had things gone differently,” Fishburne explained.

Visitors to the exhibition can expect to be captivated not only by the stunning works of original and replicated art, but also by the beauty and gravity of the space.

“Art museums are a great place to step outside of your normal everyday situation and to reflect on something that is bigger than you and has been around longer than you,” Fishburne described. “There’s a timelessness to art that transcends the everyday. It’s a meditative space, but also an educational space.”

Forest Lawn has long been a local patron of the visual arts and has played extensive roles in the communities they’ve served. When the Forest Lawn Museum opened in 1952, founder Dr. Hubert Eaton wrote that the park should be a place where “artists study and sketch; where schoolteachers bring happy children to see things they read of in books.” It is this vision of providing art to the public that still lies at the core of the museum’s mission.

“We’re a place where people can come to learn more about classic work of art, and a bit about our history,” Fishburne said.

The exhibition, which began Oct. 20, runs through March 13. To schedule a free tour of the “Unveiling the Past” exhibit or to receive more information about guided tours in the museum and walking tours throughout the park, contact the Forest Lawn Museum at museum@forestlawn.com.