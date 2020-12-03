Ending violence against women

By Ellen Snortland

“I wear orange for 16 days in a row to stand in solidarity with other activists committed to ending violence against women,” I said.

It was 2019, and I was at breakfast in Puerto Vallarta with my dear friend and colleague, Anne Peterson, along with other women. We were there to drool by the pool, be free of kids and partners, and explore what it means to be female in the 21st century. Our group is dedicated to creating an enduring global community exploring the culture and history of women … and why they are often missing from both.

I was a good fit for this group, as I have studied this my entire adult life. We say, “Discover your unique Goddess-ness.” You may ask, “Why would I want to do that? And what does that have to do with ending violence against women?” Hang in there for just a little bit longer.

Anne, who is fun, wry and intellectual, said, “I’m glad you said something about the orange. I was wondering if you were in some kind of religious sect.” I answered, “Norwegians don’t join sects. Although if you count worshipping melted butter, then yes, I am in that one.”

“Wearing orange—whether it’s an orange ribbon or outfit—is related to the annual U.N. Women ‘16 Days Of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence’ campaign,” I said.

I know that for most people in this country, the United Nations is arcane, especially since the mainstream media seems allergic to reporting U.N. news in general, and U.N. female-centric news in particular.

A quick overview: In 1999, the U.N. General Assembly proclaimed November 25 as the annual International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. (The U.N. is notorious for nonsticky names!) Soon after, the U.N. Women launched a public awareness campaign to “Orange the World”—orange being used as a verb—as a reminder that violence against women and girls continues to be the most pernicious, invisible, longest-lasting, and deadly pandemic on the globe.

Why does the “Orange” campaign always end on December 10? That’s the day in 1948 that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) was adopted by the U.N. And why is that significant for women and girls? Because the UDHR was the first international declaration to specifically acknowledge women as deserving of human rights. It is not an accident that the drafting of the UDHR was headed by a woman, Eleanor Roosevelt. We’re still working in many cultures, including our own, to recognize the cost of squashing women and girls’ potential as citizens.

I explored gender-based violence in my first book, “Beauty Bites Beast.” In the book, I suggested that routinely leaving women out of leadership and the iconography in major religions has been a form of intellectual and spiritual violence. Violence is not merely physical; it ranges from rendering groups invisible and insignificant to out-and-out genocide. Which brings me back to Puerto Vallarta and the community that Anne Peterson is leading: “The Goddess Inquiry.”

The backlash that Anne encountered upon first naming and then launching the group was intense and initially surprising. For one, the word “goddess” now has connotations that are mostly “new agey,” referring to young, white, blonde, skinny and vapid sex objects. The “white-ification and masculinization” of religious symbology extended to “goddess,” too, not only with a white-bearded old guy in the sky as a father figure and Jesus as a blue-eyed blond. For centuries, females have been relegated to the tired Madonna/whore paradigm where Mary couldn’t even be granted human sexuality. And the goddess? She’s not powerful; she’s a seducer.

“I don’t want to explore goddesses. I’m over 50 and fat,” one friend said when I invited her to take one of our goddess vacations together. “I do not want to be involved with one more white woman touchy-feely conference,” another said. “I do not see myself as goddess material,” a third friend added.

If you scratch the surface of any culture, you’re going to find holy women, oracles, and yes, goddesses that embody every quality that exists for humanity. I know it’s shocking, but men can learn from sacred female entities, too. The powerful aspects of women and goddesses have been relegated to most cultures’ dustbins: we need to reclaim them!

Personally, my favorite goddess is not a drippy, dippy blonde Venus rising from a seashell. Mine is Elle, the Nordic goddess of age and wisdom who I am sure also loved butter. She is in the Nordic pantheon because she triumphed over Thor by wrestling him to the ground. She didn’t draw blood; she didn’t maim him in any way. Boys, that is a lesson right there from (gasp!) a female entity. So yes, part of my goddess expression as Elle is to wear orange for 16 days. I encourage you to do the same. n

NOTE: The 2020 campaign theme is “Orange the World: Fund, Respond, Prevent, Collect!” For more info and action ideas, go to https://bit.ly/3lfxdVC”

Ellen Snortland has written “Consider This…” for a heckuva long time, and she also coaches first-time book authors! Contact her at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com.