By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

To have vaccinations reach all populations, Five Acres and Carbon Health partnered to vaccinate foster children.

“We recognized that, due to a variety of factors, our children were not able to stand in line at those mass vaccination areas, waiting for that vaccination,” said Five Acres chief operation officer Rachel McClements.

Based in Altadena and established in 1888, Five Acres is a foster care, adoption and mental health nonprofit organization. Last year, the nonprofit helped 9,000 children and families throughout the pandemic. They partnered with Carbon Health to vaccinate the eligible at-risk children to open up more opportunities for them to be fostered, adopted or reunited with their families. In Los Angeles County, there are about 21,000 children in foster care, an increase of about 3.5%.

Founded in 2015, Carbon Health has grown exponentially during the last year as the pandemic raged in Southern California. In the last year, they have grown from a company of just 100 to 1,600 employees. Many in Los Angeles, may know Carbon Health from its emails containing test results from COVID-19 tests. Carbon Health has worked closely with the city to provide 1.5 million vaccines and 1.4 million COVID-19 tests, running mass vaccination sites, such as Dodger Stadium.

“At Carbon Health, our mission is to provide health care for everyone,” said Carbon Health spokesperson Ellen Bobella. “Everyone really means everyone, whether it’s for foster children or (people) at the zoo. This was a really meaningful event for us.”

The two companies vaccinated 21 of their residents, who are 12-years or older, and five members of the Five Acres staff. The Pfizer-BioNtech has only been authorized for people 12 years or older.

“We realized that Five Acres and Carbon Health would make a wonderful partnership,” McClements said. “We determined that we would set aside time for Carbon Health to come in and be able to vaccinate our children who live with us on campus. We realized that this would be a great opportunity to come to their residence, to come to where they live and provide a vaccination clinic to them.”

While Carbon Health has had ample experience running mass vaccination sites, which are optimized for speed and efficiency to vaccinate tens of thousands of people a day, they had to rework for a smaller clinic such as the one at Five Acres.

“Five Acres and our Carbon team tried to make the event as accommodating and as efficient as possible,” said Carbon Health chief medical officer Dr. Sujal Mandavia.

“We wanted to plan so that we could make the event as seamless and comfortable as possible, going beyond just comfortable but to being fun, interactive and engaging for these young patients,”

Making the children’s experience enjoyable was at the utmost importance, considering many have had many traumatic experiences throughout their lives.

“Very often when children leave their parents or are brought into the foster care system they will have a medical evaluation, which is incredibly important, but it can feel very scary,” McClements said. “When we spoke to Carbon Health and Sujal, we really wanted to change that.”

To alleviate any fears and to make the children comfortable, Five Acres and Carbon Health had a petting zoo filled with a variety of animals and ice cream trucks present for the two vaccination days.

“I think it’s those small touches that make a big difference for children when they’re having to go through something which is anxiety provoking for anybody,” Mandavia said.