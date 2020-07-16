The Fire Family Foundation is hosting a fundraiser with The Crack Shack Restaurant from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 23, so it can continue its mission of supporting first responders.

“Our mission is to support them in times of need,” said Elizabeth Dever, executive director of the Fire Family Foundation.

“Our scope is nationwide. Even though we’re in Pasadena, we help firefighters from all throughout the country. We live our mission through four core programs.”

After September 11, 2001, when more than 340 New York City firefighters were lost in the World Trade Center attack, Firefighters First Federal Credit Union was entrusted with charitable donations made by members of the fire service and the community.

The response resulted in the vision to establish a nonprofit foundation focused on serving the firefighting community. In 2008, the Fire Family Foundation was started. Firefighters First Federal Credit Union supports the Fire Family Foundation’s overhead costs, so 100% of donations to the foundation go directly to support its mission and programs.

The foundation financially assists firefighters and their families when they are experiencing hardships. They apply for funding and the organization pays a bill.

“If there’s a challenge and they need help with, say, paying a medical bill, we’ll go ahead and pay that,” Dever said. “If it’s a car payment, we’ll help them out and put them on the right track.”

The Fire Family Foundation also supported the Fire Service Psychology Association redesign its website by finding a contractor and helping pay for it.

“We thought they could better reach their people through a new website,” she said.

When there’s a federally declared disaster, the Fire Family Foundation offers financial assistance in the form of gift cards and supplies.

Finally, the foundation has a merit-based scholarship program for children of active, retired or fallen firefighters.

As for the fundraiser, supporters can dine in, go through the drive-thru, or place orders via the website, crackshack.com, or phone. The Crack Shack will donate 15% of the orders directly to Fire Family Foundation when guests mention the charity.

Fire Family Foundation officials will be at the 30 W. Green Street location in Pasadena, but the offer is valid at 196 E. 17th Street in Costa Mesa, and 407 Encinitas Boulevard in Encinitas, too.