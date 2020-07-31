The Fire Family Foundation is hosting a fundraiser with The Crack Shack Restaurant Thursday, July 30, so it can continue its mission of supporting first responders.

“Our mission is to support them in times of need,” said Elizabeth Dever, executive director of the Fire Family Foundation.

“Our scope is nationwide. Even though we’re in Pasadena, we help firefighters from all throughout the country. We live our mission through four core programs.”

The fundraiser was originally scheduled for July 23.

After September 11, 2001, when more than 340 New York City firefighters were lost in the World Trade Center attack, Firefighters First Federal Credit Union was entrusted with charitable donations made by members of the fire service and the community.

The response resulted in the vision to establish a nonprofit foundation focused on serving the firefighting community. In 2008, the Fire Family Foundation was started. Firefighters First Federal Credit Union supports the Fire Family Foundation’s overhead costs, so 100% of donations to the foundation go directly to support its mission and programs.

The foundation financially assists firefighters and their families when they are experiencing hardships. They apply for funding and the organization pays a bill.

“If there’s a challenge and they need help with, say, paying a medical bill, we’ll go ahead and pay that,” Dever said. “If it’s a car payment, we’ll help them out and put them on the right track.”

The Fire Family Foundation also supported the Fire Service Psychology Association redesign its website by finding a contractor and helping pay for it.

“We thought they could better reach their people through a new website,” she said.

When there’s a federally declared disaster, the Fire Family Foundation offers financial assistance in the form of gift cards and supplies.

Finally, the foundation has a merit-based scholarship program for children of active, retired or fallen firefighters.

As for the fundraiser, supporters can dine in, go through the drive-thru, or place orders via the website, crackshack.com, or phone. The Crack Shack will donate 15% of the orders directly to Fire Family Foundation when guests mention the charity.

Fire Family Foundation officials will be at the 30 W. Green Street location in Pasadena, but the offer is valid at 196 E. 17th Street in Costa Mesa, and 407 Encinitas Boulevard in Encinitas, too.

Police seek help in man’s murder

The Pasadena Police Department is asking for the public’s help in gathering tips related to the death of Ray Magee Jr., 24, who was found shot in the 1500 block of North Lake Avenue on May 23.

The Duarte resident was riding inside a black Toyota Camry with another male, according to the PPD. Magee was transported to a local hospital, where he died. The second victim, a 23-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound, by survived.

Surveillance video obtained captured the suspect vehicle, a 2017 Dodge Charger with tinted windows, the PPD said. The suspect(s) responsible for the murder and attempted murder of the two victims were last seen fleeing south on Lake Avenue.

Since the initial investigation, police said, Pasadena Police homicide detectives have been following up on witnesses’ information. Although unconfirmed, it appears the shooting involved a feud between a local Pasadena gang and a rival gang from the Duarte area, which recently resurfaced in early May, prior to this murder, according to the PPD.

Anyone with tips is asked to call Pasadena Police anytime at 626-744-4241, or to report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or visit lacrimestoppers.org.

Tournament of Roses names new board, officers

The Tournament of Roses Foundation is a tax exempt, nonprofit public benefit corporation established to receive and manage contributions from the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, its supporters and the general public.

The foundation elected Mimi Evers and Nancy Hornberger to the 2020-2021 board of directors. These new members replace outgoing board members Shannon Boalt, Ed Morales and Diana Peterson-More.

The foundation board also elected officers Mark Harmsen, president; Maxine E. Harris, past president; Judith A. Gordon, vice president; Paige Parrish, treasurer; and Leslie Lyons, secretary. The Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association Vice President Terry Madigan will transition in to replace Ed Morales. Continuing to serve on the foundation board are Brian Birnie, Glenn Bowie, Robin Flynn, Mark Leavens, Krysty Leckrone, Joan Madesen, Brandon Shamim, Rob Woolley and Kristin Yanish.

Info: tournamentofroses.com/foundation

Legacy Foundation honors UCLA All-American Cade McNown

The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation will honor UCLA All-American Cade McNown by naming Rose Bowl Stadium’s Tunnel 8 after him.

A ceremony will be held later in 2020 to celebrate the honor.

“The Rose Bowl has always and will always hold a very special place in my heart,” McNown said.

“Words can’t describe how humbled I feel to be bestowed with this tremendous honor.”

He quarterbacked the Bruins to a school record 20 straight wins over the course of the 1997 and 1998 seasons, posting a 30-14 career record as a starter.

“Cade is a part of the heartbeat of our historic venue for so many reasons,” said CEO and General Manager Darryl Dunn. “It’s an honor for us to educate our visitors on his legacy and impact on the game of college football at America’s Stadium.”