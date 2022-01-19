By Luke Netzley

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

Firefighter Tony Zee joined the Pasadena Fire Department at a crucial point in his life. He had spent the last four years trying to get a job as a firefighter and was on the verge of giving up, until he received a letter.

Zee’s dream of becoming a firefighter began when he was a student at Cal State LA when he learned about a program for fire administration and technology from friends he lived with in the dorms.

“I was fortunate enough to meet the right people and took an interest in it,” Zee said. “This is my calling, and this is what I want to do.”

Zee joined the Pasadena Fire Department in 2004, but within the first six months of his career he began experiencing pain in his back. He visited his doctor and returned to work on pain medication. After his symptoms continued to worsen, Zee saw an oncologist and was diagnosed with stage 4 bone cancer. He was 27 years old.

“It changed my outlook in this career because, at the time, cancer wasn’t the No. 1 cause of death in the fire service, that was heart disease,” Zee explained. “After I got through everything and came back, I took it upon myself to educate others.”

Cancer is now the leading cause of death in the fire service. According to reports, there are over 265 known carcinogens in the typical structure fire. Firefighters are regularly exposed to heat, smoke and toxic substances, such as arsenic, cadmium and asbestos, that put them at an elevated risk of developing cancer. Exposure to these carcinogens can happen during a fire response and even back at the station as contaminants collect on used gear.

January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month.

“We had a horrible way of doing business when dealing with cancer,” Zee said. “Before, we would wear what we call turnouts, the yellow gear we wear in fires, all the time. And we didn’t realize that we should be cleaning these things regularly, especially when we’re going into fire environments. A lot of times back in the day, the dirtier you looked, the more of a veteran you were. That showed your status, like, ‘Oh, wow, this guy’s helmet is burned up. We’re going to follow that person.’ That’s not the case anymore.”

The human body’s absorption rate increases by nearly 400% for every five-degree increase in skin temperature, so chronic heat exposure puts firefighters at an even greater risk of absorbing the carcinogens of a smoke-filled environment. This is why firefighters have a 14% greater chance of dying from cancer than the general U.S. population.

After his own battle with cancer, Zee decided to return to the Pasadena Fire Department, where he was met with overwhelming love and support.

“If you jump into firefighting, this is a passion that you have and you’re not going to let anything stop you,” Zee said. “You don’t want to leave that family. You want to be there for the next person that it happens to because it’s going to happen to somebody else. One out of 3 develop cancer sometime in their career.”

Though the act of working in and around fire and smoke will always pose a risk, there are measures that are becoming widely adopted in fire departments across the country to minimize the threat of developing cancer.

These measures include wearing a mask in any smoke environment, staging uphill or upwind after arriving at an incident, thoroughly washing gear after it’s used, bagging all tools and equipment contaminated by a fire for external cleaning, applying cleansing wipes to decontaminate the skin, installing filtered ventilation systems throughout the station, ensuring that the fuel used by the department is both safe and renewable, and regularly reporting all personal exposures, a key step to ensuring proof that exposure at work was the cause of cancer if it occurs.

“Everything is about documentation now,” Zee said. “Cancer is now presumptive in the fire service, but presumptive doesn’t mean that after you develop it wherever you work say they’re going to cover it. We still have to prove that we got it from work, so we have a system that we use where you can input exposures into a computer and they’re stored for your whole career. And if you show that to the city or even to a lawyer, they can’t fight it.”

The importance of exposure reporting is just one of the many lessons that Zee now teaches as a mentor. For the past 8 years, he’s traveled to different fire departments and academies sharing precautions that firefighters can take to reduce their exposure to carcinogens.

“I just really hope that we can turn this upside down, just like with all the heart diseases that firefighters had to deal with,” Zee said. “That only happened because of the awareness. Heart diseases became less of an issue because people started eating better and exercising more, so it’s just a matter of time. We have so much support from our unions, our families and all the fire academies. Even our gear is changing to protect us better. It’s going to happen, I’m very confident in that.”

Zee continues to educate and guide others to embrace new protocols for cancer prevention and to lead the charge in raising awareness for the risks posed to firefighters in Pasadena and beyond. To learn more about occupational cancer and to help support firefighters who have been impacted, visit the Firefighter Cancer Support Network at firefightercancersupport.org.

Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

WHEN: Every January

INFO: iaff.org/cancer-awareness-month