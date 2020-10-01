After Major League Baseball chose Langham Hotel to house players during the postseason, fired workers delivered a letter to the Pasadena City Manager’s office asking for them to enforce a recently adopted ordinance.

“I really need my job,” said Miriam Reyes, a former banquet server for Langham Hotel and four other hotels across LA County. “It’s really tough for a single mom, it’s really tough. I know there’s a lot of women in my situation.”

Even though Reyes receives unemployment checks, it is not enough to pay for her mortgage and the other expenses of her four children.

“I don’t want to receive the check because that check is not paying for all the expenses I have with my four children,” she said. “I feel miserable receiving that check because in 20 years I never even received food stamps.”

In July, Pasadena passed an ordinance easing the rehiring process for workers once the economic crisis passes, and hotels begin to reopen. Since the announcement of Langham to house MLB players, many of the fired employees have yet to hear from the hotel about the rehiring process.

“We haven’t heard anything from them,” former banquet server Yesenia Ortiz. “We totally understand that we cannot work in a place where there is no business. But we learned that they are going to be hosting players during the MLB playoffs.”

In addition to the city ordinance, the workers are calling for Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign AB3216 which provides greater transparency to the rehiring process and expands this program to the entire state.

“The only hope is that they’ll be hired back,” said Councilman John Kennedy who gathered with the workers on the steps of City Hall and walked them to the city manager’s office. “These are our neighbors and our friends, people we’ve grown up with. My mother cleaned folks’ houses and she cleaned their laundry. I’m totally united with my brothers and sisters who work for hotels. They need to be treated with the utmost respect. And that’s what we’re here for.”

Kennedy also called on Newsom to sign AB3216 before it expires tomorrow.

“Gov. Newsom is a friend of mine,” Kennedy said. “And I’m telling them the right thing to do is sign AB 3216 before the expiration… I believe he’ll do the right thing. I believe that the workers must be hired back in seniority first, but all the workers, as the economy turns around, need to be rehired.”

The MLB Players Association also tweeted out their support for the workers and the laws once it learned of the situation.

“Major League players have long benefited from the excellent service provided by the experienced workers at the Langham Pasadena and are concerned by the reports that the hotel has not rehired many of these workers now that they are resuming operations and will once again be hosting a number of MLB teams,” the MLBPA wrote.

“Players stand in solidarity with these workers as they seek to protect their jobs under local law, and we urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 3216 extending similar protections to hospitality and service workers statewide.”