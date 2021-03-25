Editor:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) threatened, “Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched Earth Senate would look like.”

Without the filibuster, he predicted the Senate would be “a 100-car pile-up where nothing moves.” After McConnell’s efforts to obstruct any and all legislation from passing the U.S. Congress, it still continues to this day. He leaves us no choice. The self-proclaimed “grim reaper” killed hundreds of bills passed by the House without even holding a single vote. McConnell was asked about the roughly 400 items passed by the House that were still awaiting Senate action. He said, “It is true. We’re not gonna pass those.”

Some bills would have expanded access to affordable health care and medicine to the needy, helped fund essential programs, or protected people from dangers like gun violence, climate change, domestic violence, created more jobs and increased minimum wage.

Mr. President, Democrats have no choice, these life-saving bills must be passed.

Richard French

Pasadena