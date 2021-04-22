By Ellen Snortland

“Aging is not for sissies” is an overused cliché; however, consider that clichés exist because there is a common-sense truth to them. In the United States, there’s much that requires bravery as we all deal with growing older. Who thought aging itself would be a courageous act? And I just noticed that the word “age” is inside the word “courageous.”

I consider ageism to be a completely ridiculous “ism” because many of us will face it — if we’re lucky. The exceptions are people who die young, such as Janis Joplin, James Dean, Tupac Shakur and Billie Holiday. Although they had struggles of their own during their shortened lives, they didn’t have to face age discrimination. This leads to my main point: The time to take on age bigotry is when people are young.

Ripe people, aka seniors, are less apt to have influential, wide-reaching spheres of influence due to a few factors: not keeping up with technology, exhaustion, and not being listened to seriously. I can attest to experiencing all three of those factors.

• Technology: Embarrassed at my inability to deal with ever-changing social media platforms, I continue to avoid Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. Besides, unless you’re a famous model in her 60s, who cares what older women have to say? That said, I do have contemporaries who are facile with these services. I keep trying to justify not taking the time to learn them with, “Not one more GD thing! I’ve got enough to do — what a time suck!” Meanwhile, I feel guilty and left behind.

• Exhaustion: After having a career of on-camera and behind-the-camera positions thwarted by blatant misogyny, it’s difficult for me to rev up the energy to fight ageism in addition to sexism. I am already doing whatever I can to thwart these things, OK? Can’t an older woman catch a break? I thought a lot of this biased crap would be handled by now. We were so hopeful in the 60s and 70s, but backlashes were in store for us all. The backlash for people over a certain age is tricky because we either get erased, ignored or caricatured.

I think about how “Saturday Night Live” responded in 2013 when Kenan Thompson said he wasn’t going to play one more Black woman in drag. He threw his wigs down like a gauntlet, and within weeks they hired stellar Black comic actors Leslie Jones, Sasheer Zamata and now Ego Nwodim. That was great! Now I’d like to see cast members refuse to do one more senior citizen gag. Their annoying and insulting mimicry of old people is not that funny and is a form of minstrelsy.

Come on, Cecily Strong, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and the other women in the show — the future careers you could be saving are your own! Throw down your support hose and walkers and say, “Hire some actual older people for this cast!”

• Skepticism: Skepticism is sometimes called for but can morph into cynicism. I have to manage my cynicism almost every day. Trying to get “diversity” and “inclusion” advocates to include aging on their diversity agenda is like trying to diaper a rattlesnake. Worse, I don’t see many older people being inclusive of their own contemporaries when they put together panels, announce speaker lineups, or cast projects. You are complicit in ageism if you don’t even notice that older people are missing.

All that said, I can’t be shaking my finger all the time. I have ageism baked into my bones, just like everyone else. We are brainwashed to believe that “newer and younger” is better. We have basically created a culture of planned obsolescence when it comes to honoring years of experience.

Countering that, we have lots of people who are actively extolling the virtues of aging, especially online. And our president, Joe Biden, is undoubtedly a standard-bearer here. Even though he is still the butt of ageist jokes, one reason he won while Hillary Clinton lost is that numerous studies have shown that people generally trust older men more than older women. That’s easy to understand when we see older, primarily white men in leadership positions while older women seemingly vanish into thin air, replaced by a younger version.

It’s disconcerting to have people relate to me differently now that I’m over 65. I have been spoken to more slowly, more loudly, have had assumptions made about me, and been young-splained to. (I just made that term up.) No wonder there’s the cliché about crabby “get off my lawn”-type elderly people. They’re just sick of being talked down to. If you’re a younger person, do the right thing and call out ageism now before you become too old to stand up effectively for yourself and be heard. Don’t be a sissy!

