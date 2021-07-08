By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Principal Pops Conductor Michael Feinstein will take patrons on a ride through the evolution of jazz and boogie-woogie in “The Road to Motown” on Saturday, July 10.

Part of the Pasadena Pops 2021 Sierra Summer Concert Series, the performance will feature Motown favorites like “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” “Can’t Help Myself” and “My Girl.”

The show will honor the Supremes’ Mary Wilson, who was slated to perform before she died. Feinstein will be using some of Wilson’s charts for songs including “Someday We’ll Be Together” and “Reflections,” sung by Wilson’s close friend and “Mississippi Sister” Thelma Houston. The Fifth Dimension’s Grammy Award-winning duo Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., and the premiere Motown singing sensation, Spectrum, will perform the greatest hits of the era.

“The series is one that is characteristically eclectic for the orchestra,” he said.

“It’s fun to put together pop programs that are gratifying for the symphony players to perform. This is also the most vocally predominant of all the concerts. Motown is really about the songs. We have extra performers to showcase the Motown legacy.”

Vibrant career

An Ohio native, Feinstein has built a successful career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American Songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe – in addition to his appearances at iconic venues such as The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House – it’s his work as an educator and archivist that define Feinstein.

In 2007, he founded the Great American Songbook Foundation, dedicated to celebrating the art form and preserving it through educational programs, Master Classes and the annual High School Songbook Academy.

His most recent album is “A Michael Feinstein Christmas” from Concord Records. It features Grammy Award-winning jazz pianist Alan Broadbent (Paul McCartney, Diana Krall, Natalie Cole).

Feinstein earned his fifth Grammy Award nomination in 2009 for “The Sinatra Project,” his CD celebrating the music of “Ol’ Blue Eyes.” “The Sinatra Project, Volume II: The Good Life” was released in 2011. He released the CDs “The Power of Two” – collaborating with “Glee” and “30 Rock” star Cheyenne Jackson – and “Cheek To Cheek,” recorded with Broadway legend Barbara Cook.

For Feinstein’s CD, “We Dreamed These Days,” he co-wrote the title song with Maya Angelou.

Feinstein was named principal pops conductor for the Pasadena Symphony in 2012 and made his conducting debut in June 2013 to celebrated critical acclaim.

Love to Pasadena

Pasadena is close to Feinstein’s heart, as he recently moved there.

“It’s peaceful,” he said. “There’s half the traffic of greater LA. The Arroyo is incredibly special. I commune with horses and stables. There’s a tremendous balance of city and nature. It’s on a level that I am. It’s a great blessing and we’ve all been waiting a long time for the world to open.”

In Pasadena, Feinstein enjoys the Rose Bowl Flea Market, which he called “tremendous fun.” He also enjoys Book Alley as it’s “one of the last surviving independent used bookstores.”

“Certainly, going to antique stores on Fair Oaks Avenue is something I enjoy doing,” he said. “I enjoy exploring the greater area. I’ve explored Altadena and Sierra Madre, and hiking in the hills.

“I love getting a sense of the area that is so beautiful and bucolic. I also love the spiritual history of the area. I’m a vegan and there are a lot of great vegan restaurants in the area.”

Feinstein will share his love of Ol’ Blue Eyes with “Michael Feinstein Sings Sinatra’s Songbook” on Aug. 14.

“That’ll be a show where I’ll be singing instead of conducting,” he said. “I’ve pulled a whole bunch of classic arrangements and new charts we’re creating for the show.

“It’s a combination of classic signature with unexpected surprises,” Feinstein said.

“I met Mr. Sinatra and he was very nice to me and was supportive of my career. I was hired to play the piano at Barbara’s 60th birthday.”

Feinstein was in his 20s and Sinatra was in impressed he knew the classics.

“He said, ‘How old are you? 12?’” Feinstein said with a laugh. “He and his wife invited me over for dinner. It was a magical experience. It’s a treasured memory and I try to evoke a sense of the special nature of what he did. I want (patrons) to revel in the legacy of that extraordinary music.”

The week before the Sinatra show, he’s performing Feinstein’s at the Nikko in Studio City

“That’ll be American popular standards with a trio,” he said. “That’ll be one of my first gigs back as a singer. It’s a wonderful nightclub that I’ve had for a couple years now. I’ll be all warmed up for Sinatra gig.”

Whether Feinstein is performing at his club or with the pops, it all comes down to one thing: the music.

“It’s about sharing the music and the songs and keeping the classics alive,” he said.

“It’s still so vibrant and current in what it conveys. This music is as powerful as the day it was created. People who experience it, not matter the age, are carried away by the vitality and the beauty of the songs.

“The incredible harmonic complexity and the brilliance of the lyrics and the craft are relevant. The music is just so appropriate for our time now. It’s about harmony and unity and love and connection. It’s something people crave deeply these days. It’s a very special experience to be able to share that with an audience.”

Pasadena Pops Concerts

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. for picnicking and dining; 7:30 p.m. for performances

WHERE: The Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia

COST: Tickets start at $25

INFO: 626-793-7172, pasadenasymphony-pops.org