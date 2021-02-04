By Annika Tomlin

Corn dogs, turkey legs and other fan-favorite fair food will be available every weekend in February at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Fair Foodie Fest is hosting its next free drive-thru event starting at 5 p.m. Friday, February 5.

The event will be open 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays and noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays but closed Sunday, Feb. 7, for the Super Bowl.

“Basically, what it is, it is the greatest hits of all of the fair food, your corn dogs, your turkey legs, your roasted corn to the deep-fried Oreos, the Krispy Kreme cheeseburger, the pineapple, the curly fries and the big sausage,” said owner of Fair Foodie Fest Brett Enright.

“We said, ‘What are the top 20 foods that everybody loves at the County Fair?’ and then we lined up these vans that are about 200 feet apart from each other and it’s a COVID safe drive-thru event.”

Enright explained that the event is similar to going to an In-N-Out Burger or Chick-fil-A drive-thru; “pull up in your car and the young lady or boy comes out with a tablet, they take your order, slide in your credit card, pull up a little bit more and then your food comes out and then you take it and drive on.”

Fair Foodie Fest debuted in December at the Angel Stadium of Anaheim where the event “sold out every night,” according to Enright.

“We’ve had it sold out ever since we started — it’s been that successful,” Enright said.

He said the rides and entertainment at fairs are “always great but it’s been about the food experience where the growth has happened.”

“In the last 10 years (people ask us), ‘What’s new with the fair? What’s the new deep-fried food at the fair this year?’” Enright said. “The food has become the star of the show for fairs and events around Southern California and around the United States.”

Some of the food items available include Mexican curly fries with jalapenos ($15), Krispy Kreme donut cheeseburger ($12) and a new barbecue zone featuring a barbecue rib dinner with waffle fries and coleslaw ($20) and barbecue pulled pork sandwiches ($15).

Also making its debut in 2021 is the mouthwatering Hawaiian chicken teriyaki pineapple bowls made from an entire half pineapple ($20).

“I started my business Juicys when I was 15 years old and we’ve been (creating the food experience) at all the fairs in Southern California and around the United States ever since,” Enright said. “We serve about a million customers in Southern California when the fairs are going, (serving) our famous corn dogs, famous turkey legs and curly fires.”

The Fair Foodie Fest strives at being a safe, no-contact drive-thru experience. Only credit and debit cards will be accepted, no cash. Masks are to be worn when ordering and whenever able. Due to new restrictions, the venue will no longer allow customers to park and eat at the venue.

The venue includes three lanes to ease the flow of traffic. The left two lanes are for ordering food while the right lane is for passing. A map is available on the Fair Foodie Fest website that shows where each food and drink item will be located on the route.

Although admission to the event is free, preregistration is recommended and getting a ticket online gets customers a free mini powdered sugar funnel cake, limit one per car while supplies last. Tickets are available at fairfoodiefest.com or eventbrite.com.

“This is for people who have nothing to do right now for them to come out, enjoy the drive-thru, get a funnel cake and drive out,” Enright said.

­— Staff reporter Annika Tomlin can be reached at atomlin@timespublications.com

Fair Foodie Fest

When: 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays; noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 10 p.m., except Feb. 7, Super Bowl Sunday

Where: Rose Bowl Stadium 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Lot K, Pasadena

Cost: Free

Info: fairfoodiefest.com