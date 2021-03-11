By Ethan Greni

Drive-ins were king a few generations ago, but the pandemic is bringing them back — not just for movies.

For most people, playing a professional sport seems like the dream of a lifetime.

In former NFL player and 2000 Super Bowl champion Justin Watson’s case, however, it was just a steppingstone on the way to serving an even greater purpose.

“I think being an ex-professional athlete definitely opens up doors, because most people have an interest in your story, or they have questions about that lifestyle and that career,” Watson said.

“I’ve gotten to know so many different people in the business world that have different walks of life, so it’s definitely been helpful.”

One of those people is former NBA star Kevin Garnett, who gave him the inspiration to start his latest business venture, BLQK Coffee.

“I was meeting with Kevin Garnett, we were at a backyard barbecue, and we were talking about the social injustice issues that happened, the issue that had happened in Minnesota with the (Black) kids getting kicked out of Starbucks,” Watson said.

“He basically said, ‘You know, we should have our own coffee company,’ and that night when I went to bed, it rested on my spirit, and I thought, ‘You know what, this is a way for us to move the needle and help push the initiative and give back.’”

BLQK (pronounced B-L-Q-K) is not Watson’s first business venture, but it is his most socially conscious one.

“This one is purpose-driven, so that’s the difference,” Watson said. “I’ve always wanted to help people in general… I really like to do things with a higher standard, and this brand allows me to source, literally, the best coffee in the world through Ethiopia, and the top 1% of beans that you could actually source, so I have a premium product that serves a great purpose.”

Part of that purpose includes providing financial support to charities in Pasadena, Watson’s hometown and BLQK’s base of operations.

“Our goal is to reach out to organizations locally, that we have to identify, and start pouring 25% of our profits into particular programs right here in town,” Watson said. “My biggest goal and expectation is to see a difference right here in our local community.”

While helping the community is Watson’s priority, he said he chose to do it through coffee because it’s also a passion of his.

“Through a brand that everyone could participate (in), (people) could be conscious about where they spend their dollar… I figured why not through coffee,” Watson said.

“It’s something that someone drinks every day, I’m a coffee connoisseur and a lover, so I’m definitely passionate about coffee and where it comes from and the process.”

Despite playing just three NFL seasons, football has impacted Watson’s life in some unexpected ways. He said it was during his time as a St. Louis Ram that a future Hall of Famer sparked his love for coffee.

“Actually, it was Marshall Faulk who gave me the nudge and said, ‘Brother, I’m going to bring you some coffee tomorrow,’ because I was falling asleep early in the morning during (team) meetings,” Watson said.

“He said, ‘You can’t fall asleep,’ so he started me off, ironically, with Starbucks coffee… and that’s where it started. I was alert and it made a difference.”

That passion led Watson to ensure his company would not only be active in the community but provide the highest-quality product as well.

“A lot of people don’t really know the difference between your corporate coffee, that I would say is like Starbucks, where it’s over-roasted because the quality of bean is not as important for them as it is for us,” Watson said.

“I always say you can drink (BLQK) black, and… from a food justice perspective, I want to move the needle in that direction as well, because I want to get people off of the creamers and the sweeteners, and all those additives that they really don’t need if they’re drinking a truly good cup of coffee. That’s what makes our product very unique, and why people are really enjoying it.”

Watson said social justice wasn’t really on his mind until 2020, when events like the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis brought those issues to the world’s attention.

“Last year was a very eye-opening experience for me. I felt like I had kind of moved through my life so far without really understanding that there were disadvantages for kids that grew up in the community,” Watson said.

“Take me, a kid that played one year of high school football, won one game my senior year and got a Super Bowl championship ring. That’s probably one in a million. In order to start making that change and making that difference, I need to be on this platform and try to help kids see a different vision, explain, have them see a little bit of the good life, and be exposed to the things that are out there, where they can set themselves up for bright futures.”

BLQK is also conscious of where its beans are sourced, opting to support African farms that are owned by Black women.

“When we first talked about sourcing the beans, it was brought to my attention that there are these women-owned farms in Africa,” Watson said.

“When I heard about the wages the farmers actually get in Africa and what profits are being made off their backs, I thought this is a place where BLQK could start, with great coffee and a place to give back and help.”

Watson said he also plans to start his own nonprofit organization, which he wants to call the Black Angel program. Between that and the work that BLQK is doing, life after football has turned out to be just as fulfilling for Watson as winning a Super Bowl.

“People need to know that BLQK Coffee is an expression of our love, and it’s the heartbeat of our community. We believe our brand is the beginning of a long overdue healing process,” Watson said.

“A community in which all are welcome, and promotes discovery and acknowledgement of the past, present and future… I want to build legacies for our future queens and kings.”

BLQK coffee is available for purchase at BLQK.coffee.