By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Performing as Depeche Mode singer Dave Gahan is a dream come true for tribute artist Freddie Morales.

“It’s fascinating to me that we can work all week, be who we are, dress up like Dave Gahan for a weekend and be Freddie Morales on Monday,” he said.

“Dave Gahan has to be Dave Gahan 24/7. We have the advantage of dressing up and looking as close as we can and then live our normal lives.”

Morales will bring Depeche Mode’s music, via his band Devotional, to The Mixx in Pasadena on Friday, Dec. 17.

“Fans’ eyes light up when I say I’m in a Depeche Mode tribute band,” he said. “It creates an interest for the fan who likes Depeche Mode. Before even one show, booking agents said they trusted me and whatever I was going to do, they were going to book it.

“I had a booking before I had a show. That motivated me to really do this. At the time, I was doing subtitles for films. I would go in my house and work on creating the Depeche Mode tracks and producing the shows.”

Born to Mexican parents, the 50-year-old Morales performed original music in his early teens and released his first album in his twenties. He was schooled in the business while working for the likes of Ricky Martin and Shakira.

“I got to learn about the work they did and how they put on their shows,” he said.

Morales cofounded the Depeche Mode tribute act, Strangelove, but left in 2018 when its members relocated outside of Pasadena. He quickly founded Devotional.

“I’m very passionate about this project,” he said. “I’m glad I made that decision (to leave Strangelove) and found the great musicians. With the support of (SiriusXM DJ/author) Richard Blade, the people in LA and promotions companies, I was able to play sold-out shows at the OC Fair, for instance.

“It was beautiful to come back from the COVID lockdown and perform in the masses again. The shows are an experience for us and the audience.”

When Morales founded Strangelove, he didn’t see any other Depeche Mode tribute acts on the level that he wanted to bring, with production, lighting and costumes. He thought he could fill the void with Devotional.

“I’m very picky with details,” he said. “I wanted the shows — small or big — to have great production. When I locked myself in the studio for that first rehearsal, it was my first time singing other people’s music. I only sang original music.”

In Devotional, Morales focuses on Depeche Mode from 1982 to 2006.

“The experience you get with Devotional is that Depeche Mode doesn’t play anymore, but the sound takes you back to the ’80s and ’90s and what Depeche Mode used to sound like,” he said.

“The songs don’t sound the same today as they did back then, in the earlier days. The beautiful thing about being in a tribute band is keeping that history and music and recreating it. When you perform it, people are blown away. They’re nostalgic.”

Looking back on Depeche Mode’s catalog, Morales found “Walking in My Shoes” the most difficult to recreate.

“It’s very baritone,” he said. “Dave’s got that tone, man, but you have to really practice it. It’s a beautiful tone.

“I’m blessed that I’m able to reach that tone of that baritone that he had in the 1980s and 1990s. I also have my favorite tribute bands out there who keep me motivated. I look at the scene as not a competition. Whoever is doing the best deserves to be in that platform. The better show is going to make the bigger noise.”

Morales said passion is the key to Devotional’s success.

“There are a lot of tribute bands out there,” he said. “They all have their own style. If you really want to be on that platform to wow them, you can do it. You just need to put in that passion. You’re not going to get there if there’s no passion.

“We’ve gotten the attention from Depeche Mode, too. I was featured on their Facebook page for one day. I was able to tell my story to all the Depeche Mode fans.”

Depeche Mode musicians Martin Gore, Alan Wilder and Gahan deserve the honors they receive, he said.

“I’m not Dave Gahan,” he said. “I’m Freddie Morales who does my own interpretation of Depeche Mode. He’s become part of my life.”

A Devotional (Christmas) Depeche Mode Experience

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17

WHERE: The Mixx, 443 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena

COST: Call for ticket information

INFO: 626-500-0017, themixxclub.com