By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

If Danny Elfman was told a year ago that he would duet with Trent Reznor on his first solo album in 37 years, he would have said, “You’re crazy.”

Similarly, he would not believe he would work with Billie Eilish, “Weird Al” Yankovic and Paul Reubens on a live production of “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Both have come to fruition.

The renowned composer took the pandemic woes and channeled the into his new, aptly named album, “Big Mess,” which features “True” with Reznor.

Clocking in at 18 tracks, the ambitious collection sees Elfman joined by drummer Josh Freese (Devo, Weezer, The Vandals), bassist Stu Brooks (Dub Trio, Lady Gaga, Lauryn Hill), and guitarists Robin Finck (Nine Inch Nails, Guns N’ Roses) and Nili Brosh (Tony MacAlpine, Paul Gilbert).

“I was in the studio, recording with a lot of great musicians,” he said. “I could have never anticipated that at all.

“I hadn’t really sung anything as myself in 25 years, and to my surprise, I found that I could do things now that I couldn’t have done when I was younger. It was like discovering I had a whole new voice.”

“Big Mess” is a double album, a reflection of his prolificity — and his disappointment of Coachella’s cancellation. He was slated to perform there.

“I had to find something to do with this frustrated kind of energy I was filled with,” Elfman said. “I was pretty depressed. I had to work through it as best I could and ended up with ‘Big Mess.’

“I was scheduled to do Coachella. It had as much to do with it than anything else. My brain was wired for holding an electric guitar and singing and playing guitar. That was still in my consciousness.

“I hadn’t been in that mode for a long time. In the studio, I was practicing with these guys and playing guitars.”

Besides Coachella, Elfman was scheduled to premiere his violin concerto in pandemic-riddled 2020. It was the first time in 37 years he did not schedule film work, too. Everything fell apart.

Still, Elfman maintained his passion. The surprise of his career, he said, is the success of the “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” concerts.

“If you told me 15 years ago, ‘You’re going to be on these big concert stages,’ I would have said, ‘You’re crazy. Not in a million years,’” said Elfman, who wants to work on another musical.

“I stay passionate because of my ability to switch it up — do film work, symphony concert work, stage performing work and now, potentially, in the studio recording with my own voice again. That’s what keeps me excited.

“I was terrible at being in a band. Touring made me crazy. If I spent more than a month or six weeks on the road, I was ready to kill myself. I’m not good at doing one thing continuously. The nice thing about film work is the types of films are pushing me in every different direction.”

This month, Elfman returns to the stage as Jack Skellington with a live-to-film concert experience of Disney’s holiday classic “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” at Banc of California Stadium.

Joining Elfman are performer Ken Page in his original iconic singing role of Oogie Boogie and “Weird Al” Yankovic set to take on the singing role of Shock. Reubens has joined the cast as Lock, and Eilish will sing “Sally’s Song.”

Conductor John Mauceri will conduct a full orchestra performing the film’s classic score and songs live, accompanying Elfman — who composed the original film’s music, lyrics and score — singing live in-sync with the film.

A stadiumwide costume contest will take place before the show begins, with every attendee given the chance to be selected by roaming judges and brought up on stage for a crowd-voted crowning.

“I can’t believe they added a second show,” Elfman said. “I’m always amazed for this show that we’re in a theater bigger than 250 seats. We’re in a wonderful new arena, and it’s our first time being there. Being on stage with Billie and Weird Al is totally new for me. I’m really looking forward to that.

“If someone would have said, ‘Oh, the next time you play, you’ll be joined by Weird Al and Billie Eilish,’ I would have laughed and said, ‘Yeah, right. That’s not going to happen.’ It’s so exciting for me. The unexpected is what’s so exciting. Unless a piano falls on your head from a 10th-floor window, that kind of unexpected isn’t exciting.”

“Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

WHERE: Banc of California Stadium, 3939 S. Figueroa Street,

Los Angeles

COST: Tickets start at $39.50

INFO: 213-519-9900, bancofcaliforniastadium.com

Entry requirements:

• Proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours prior to entry required for all attendees ages 12 and older.

• Photo identification that matches proof of vaccination or negative test result required for all ticketed guests.

• Children younger than 12 do not need a negative test result for entry.

• All attendees older than 2, regardless of vaccination status, are to be masked at all times, unless actively eating or drinking in designated areas.