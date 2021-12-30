By Luke Netzley

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

Pasadena Councilmember Jess Rivas is building momentum in her campaign to be elected to the full-term District 5 seat in the 2022 City Council District 5 election, gaining endorsements from Rep. Judy Chu, Sen. Anthony Portantino, Assembymember Chris Holden, Pasadena City College Trustee Sandra Chen Lau, Pasadena School board members Tina Fredericks and Patrick Cahalan, and former Pasadena Mayors Rick Cole and Bill Paparian. The announced group of elected officials joins Mayor Victor Gordo in endorsing her campaign.

“I’m flattered and honored because these are elected officials that I really admire and respect,” Rivas said. “They’re doing great work representing our city at all levels of government, which is what I want to do as well.”

In December 2020, Pasadena City Council unanimously voted to tap Rivas to fill the District 5 council seat vacated by Victor Gordo when he started his term as mayor. She previously worked as a deputy attorney general for the California Department of Justice, as a judge advocate in the Army Reserves, and served on the Commission on the Status of Women, where she encouraged the Pasadena City Council to adopt a resolution acknowledging the principles of CEDAW, the only international human rights treaty that specifically addresses the rights of women, during Women’s History Month.

She serves as a deputy county counsel for Los Angeles County.

“I grew up in Santa Clarita and then I went to school back east, but I always knew I wanted to come back home. My husband is also from out here, so both of us always admired Pasadena,” Rivas explained.

“It’s always been a place that we both wanted to live with its beautiful neighborhoods, the history, the culture. We’ve got Caltech, JPL, the Rose Bowl, Rose Parade… everything is here. We always hoped that one day we’d be able to live here. Luckily we were able to make it happen back in early 2016.”

Rivas’ campaign comes during a difficult time, though, as the city faces unprecedented issues surrounding the budget due to the onset of the pandemic paired with a sweeping change in leadership.

“We’re seeing a lot of folks retire, who we’re happy for and we’re grateful for all the service we’ve seen from our leadership team and our executive staff,” Rivas said.

“But those are challenges, and so I want to continue serving because I want to provide that steady leadership through all these challenges that our city faces, especially centering around the needs of residents for my district and particularly people who historically in our society haven’t had a voice or haven’t had a seat at the table.

“District 5 is incredibly diverse, and I want to make sure that as we’re facing these challenges that we’re making our city a place that works for everyone.”

Rivas’ priorities alongside leadership and economic stability are to address the issue of homelessness by breaking ground on a number of interim supportive housing projects to provide shelter for those in need, as well as address public safety by collaborating with the police department to make Pasadena a safer place.

“I’ve been really impressed that, given everything that our city, our country, and the world really has gone through the last two years now with the pandemic, people still really care and are engaged in wanting to make our community better,” Rivas explained.

“It’s so easy when you’re faced with all this overwhelming bad news to kind of turn within, not want to contribute, and instead focus on yourself. But I’ve just been so inspired by the folks throughout my district and the city as a whole who continue to show up to meetings and events and are constantly pushing the city, pushing council members, and pushing staff to do what’s right and make as big of a positive impact as we can.”

