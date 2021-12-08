By Bridgette M. Redman

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

Stories are important — especially when they are being shared between generations.

About…Productions’ Young Theaterworks Program recently paired up with Marshall Fundamental Secondary School in Pasadena to create a 10-week social justice residency program.

Ninth graders interviewed four elders — people whose social justice work has made a difference in the world — and wrote a play about each one.

“We’re honored to have this powerful group of elders interface with our Young Theaterworks’ students,” said Theresa Chavez, the co-founder and producing artistic director of About…Productions.

“The diversity of the elders’ backgrounds and social justice stories are inspiring students to write unique plays that are especially important to present at this time.”

The plays they wrote will be presented as an online concert reading entitled “Seeds of Resistance” at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. For reservations, visit https://bit.ly/

SeedsofResistance.

“Our teaching artist team is giving the students critical guidance on the interview and playwriting process and will perform with them in Seeds of Resistance, along with other professional actors,” Chavez said.

“Plus, the post-play dialogue between the audience, elders, students and teaching artists will provide further insight into these compelling stories and the Social Justice Residency process.”

Project links storytellers across generations

The participating ninth graders interviewed the four elders online and heard their stories.

The elders were Lenore Navarro Dowling, a social justice warrior, educator and ex-Immaculate Heart of Mary nun who was recently featured in the documentary “Rebel Hearts”; Consuelo Flores, a diversity, equity and inclusion professional for entertainment unions; Hop Hopkins, an environmental justice leader and the Sierra Club director of organizational transformation; and Carlos Montes, a national and local leader in the Chicano, immigrant rights and anti-war movements.

“This project was super fun,” said Valeria Rivas Molina, a 15-year-old participant in the project. “It was so engaging and something different than what other classes do. That’s what made me interested in it.

“The one that caught my eye most was Carlos Montes. I can relate to him. That’s why I was so interested in his story. We come from the same place.”

Sharing his story

Hopkins learned about the program through a colleague who worked with About…Productions and described the residency. He was invited to participate in the elder oral history program.

“I had no previous engagement with them before this but was happy to be a part of the process,” Hopkins said.

He met with 25 or so students over Zoom to be interviewed.

“They had a series of questions for me from ‘How did you grow up?’ to ‘What were political moments in your life?’ to ‘What were you like as a young person?’” Hopkins said. “They had a lot of questions around music and art and the role they played in my life — which was pretty significant.”

Hopkins grew up working class and poor. He was born in the South but, in the 1980s, moved to the south side of Chicago, where he lived during his junior high and first two years of high school.

“That geographical shift was pretty significant,” Hopkins said. “They asked what was my relationship to gangs or violence, and I talked a bit about it. That was tough, trying to stay out of gangs. I survived with the help of some teachers and elders in the community.”

He spoke to them about inspirational teachers and neighbors who provided a path for him and a buffer against violence and gang invitations. He answered their questions about how to be studious and stay out of trouble.

“They were asking a lot of coming-of-age questions that many of them were dealing with,” Hopkins said.

“I felt like much of what I said resonated with them, particularly the racial things I talked about in terms of dealing with the South and the Black and white context, moving to the big city where I was dealing with lots of cultures that I hadn’t had a whole lot of experience with — immigrants, Puerto Ricans, Asian Americans, Hispanic — and the ways in which that would shape my later political interactions with the police.”

South to north migration

He also talked to them about the difference between being poor in the city and the south. In the south, they could fish or hunt, as there were open spaces. There were sundown times — the places where if you were Black you could not be once the sun set.

“In the south, that was a real thing,” Hopkins said.

“It was second nature. You just culturally picked them up. You didn’t have to be told.”

In the city, hunting and fishing were out, as was growing food. They were landlocked and dependent on public transportation. He would get up at 6 a.m. to catch the two buses that took him to school. Going beyond the block was inviting trouble.

“It was also challenging coming into the south side of Chicago from the south,” Hopkins said.

“You had to learn a whole new kind of language, learn to read gang graffiti. There were different ways of navigating space. There had been generations before me that did the migration north from the south. It was tough having a very southern accent and being country in my dress.”

He then moved to Dallas to finish high school. The students asked him about his adult activism and racial justice work. They read his writing and reviewed his resume.

“They asked what it was like to be in a majority white organization and talk about white supremacy,” Hopkins said.

Intergenerational connections

Hopkins praised the program, saying it’s much needed, especially because COVID-19 isolated people. Also, society doesn’t always appreciate what elders provide.

“In previous times, you were in a multigenerational household,” Hopkins said.

“You had a grandpa living with you, and you’d share stories over dinner and on the front porch. You had a deeper understanding of your roots. People of color are moving away from what we grew up from. That’s an upward mobility that brings a loss of immediate connection with family. Now with COVID, even people in the same house aren’t interacting.”

Programs like this make a significant and powerful contribution to the community, he said. They capture stories and let young people discuss them with the storytellers.

“I’m really down with this oral history and theater of the oppressed,” Hopkins said.

“I’m interested to see if they understand what I told them, the stories I shared, and how they interpreted it. (I’m interested) in what the four of us elders told them and how they are going to put that out and portray that.”

Presenting stories

Rivas Molina said she and her peers from Marshall Fundamental Secondary School were split into groups and each assigned a person. Her group was assigned Hopkins. They jotted down ideas and participated in writing games to come up with their play.

“We started our story by saying how he moved to Chicago, what were his feelings, what were his thoughts and how did he interact with people and his family and then the challenges that he faced in school, racism and all those things,” Rivas Molina said.

She found the stories to be inspiring and hopes the plays will help other people — mostly kids — to overcome their challenges and to ignore what other people say.

“You are worth everything, and it doesn’t matter what people think about you. You’re beautiful,” Rivas Molina said.

The program also helped Rivas Molina overcome her fear of public speaking, as she performs in the show. She said it helped lockdown and social isolation challenges.

“I learned how to be more social,” Rivas Molina said. “After the pandemic, we were trapped in a shell. This made me open to people more about cultures and ethnicities.”

It is a program she would recommend to her peers.

“I would encourage them to join because it is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will really change your life,” Rivas Molina said.

“If you’re lucky enough to receive someone that you’re connected with, you’ll see your roots, how you grew, where you came from. And if you don’t get lucky that way, then you’ll still get to learn your elders’ stories. This program is awesome. It gets you to be interactive with elders.”

“Seeds of Resistance” with ninth grade students from Marshall Fundamental Secondary School, sponsored by About…Productions Young Theaterworks program

WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11

WHERE: Online

COST: Free

INFO: https://bit.ly/SeedsofResistance