Mad as hell on Mills Place

By Frier McCollister

The name Edwin Mills by Equator seems to conjure the image of an imported furniture boutique rather than the smart and storied restaurant and bar tucked inside Mills Place in Old Town. That said, these days an imported furniture boutique might suggest a more viable business model.

Don’t get owner Teddy Bedjakian started.

“When you’re hanging by a string, you have nothing else to lose,” Bedjakian declared on Jan. 5, when Edwin Mills by Equator was resuming its takeout and delivery service, following the state-mandated ban on outdoor dining. The resumption of service also coincided with a decision by Pasadena’s health department to allow outdoor, distanced seating without table service.

Since 1996, Bedjakian has been operating at this historic Old Town location. His business was originally Equator Coffeehouse. Known for its unique ambience and happy hour specials, the restaurant was not ideally suited for the initial pandemic pivots to takeout and delivery.

Already known for his opinionated volubility, the latest twists of the pandemic restrictions and second lockdown induced Bedjakian to start a GoFundMe campaign online to underwrite the payrolls of his furloughed staff.

“In March, the health department called us and said we had to shut down for two weeks,” Bedjakian said. “I went ahead and paid the staff for the two weeks and we waited. Because everything was unorganized and nobody knew what to do, I went ahead and told my staff, ‘Look guys I can’t afford you. I’m just here paying for everything out of my pocket.’”

He applied for the PPP and SBA loans and then had to figure out delivery options. “We were never signed up with Postmates, Uber Eats, Grubhub, so at that time trying to call them to get their service, there was no leeway in negotiation. So, 30% (commission) was what it was. So, I went ahead and signed up.”

By the time the first loan was granted, he was already behind. “Then finally I got the PPP loan,” Bedjakian said. “So, they came up with $31,000 and that’s supposed to last eight weeks to catch up with the rent and everything? Anyway, it didn’t get me anywhere.”

The subsequent pivot to outdoor dining presented more challenges.

“Finally, they gave us the OK to open up outdoors,” Bedjakian said.

“I had applied for the SBA loan. Here I am owing money to the government again. You invest your money in the tents. You invest your money in outdoor chairs and tables. When the pandemic is over, what am I going to do with these things? Fine. We’re open. Now we have to invest in the heaters. Pasadena didn’t allow propane heaters. Finally, when it started to get cold and the restaurants got together, the interim fire chief approved the propane heaters. Finally, I got the propane heaters, next thing you know, another close down.” This all at an approximate additional cost of $30,000.

Having rehired his core staff members for outdoor service, Bedjakian was again faced with laying them off.

“When the news came before Christmas that there was going to be a shutdown again. (I said), ‘What are these kids going to do?’ Emotionally you get attached to these kids and you feel for them.”

Bedjakian set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to support his laid-off staff and to underwrite his projected exposures through March.

“So, I went to my 16,000 followers who I have on social media, I said, ‘Hey guys, give me $1 or $5. This is to bring the staff back.’ I just want to make sure they have money in January to start. (I wanted to) pay them up front, even if they don’t work the hours. At least I know I paid them. They deserve it.”

His fundraising target is set at $80,000. “Go big or go home. Luckily, so far, we’ve raised $16,000. This is where we’re at right now,” Bedjakian said. With the money raised thus far, he’s paid his staff in advance for January.

By the way, Bedjakian credits his landlord Calvin Smith, whose family has owned the building since the 1940s, for being particularly tolerant and generous regarding his rent. A fellow member of the local Lions Club, Bedjakian called Smith a “wonderful man.”

He also acknowledged that the Pasadena City Council and health department have been unusually accommodating in attempting to keep local restaurants open and viable.

Newly elected Mayor Victor Gordo has a lot to do with it, Bedjakian said. Councilmen John Kennedy and Tyron Hampton met with restaurateurs when they asked for help.

“Former Mayor [Terry] Tornek never did anything,” Bedjakian said. “We had bad blood with him. [Gordo] knows what we’re going through. His father worked for 40 years in the restaurant industry. So, he knows what we’re going through, as opposed to the typical politician who doesn’t know. It’s because of Victor Gordo, John Kennedy and Tyron Hampton that these [positive] things are happening.”

Bedjakian has more to say and ask regarding the ongoing confusion of lockdown regulations and their threat to restaurant operators.

“Bottom-line is, I ask the questions,” he said emphatically.

“‘What right does the government have to shut down my business?’ I want to know the law. You’re telling us all these rules and yet you haven’t established the law on these rules. It hasn’t been set up as a law. Gov. Newsom calls them guidelines? That’s not the law. So, I ask these questions. No one has answered my questions.”

His outraged confusion is understandable as a longtime community stakeholder.

“I’ve been here since ’96. What gives you the right to shut me down like this?” he said.

“It’s a political game. You guys are playing with my life. You guys are playing with my livelihood. It doesn’t make sense. You’re saying it’s not OK to come to my restaurant but you’re saying it’s OK to go to a protest? None of the guidelines are making sense to me.”

In the meantime, Bedjakian and Edwin Mills by Equator are back in business for takeout and delivery. If you pick up on-site, you can still enjoy the atmosphere of Mills Place at a table outside.

The eclectic New American menu, which Bedjakian devised to reflect the community’s demographics, is still available.

“I have the full menu on the website available for takeout,” he said. “I have the same happy hours.” His chef for the last 14 years, Arturo Garcia still mans the stoves.

Popular menu highlights include: the Edwin Burger, a cheeseburger dressed with barbecue sauce, onion rings, tomato, greens and topped with a fried egg ($15); the black and blue burger featuring a chargrilled blackened burger topped with a tangle of caramelized onions and bleu cheese ($16); Oodles of Noodles, or the California pad thai, tossed with chicken, tofu and crushed peanuts ($14); or the short rib entrée, slowly braised and served with celeriac slaw and “barlo” sauce on a bed of risotto with black truffle oil ($22).

There are daily happy hour specials, notably Monday Madness when all appetizers and alcohol are half-price. For Monday’s special, Bedjakian pointed to the macaroni and cheese as a popular favorite. Tossed in broccoli and a savory blend of cheddar, asiago, gouda, jack and mozzarella cheeses, it’s a hefty bargain at $7.50 for happy hour.

Finally, Bedjakian summed it up.

“My secret in life is don’t be greedy. Don’t abuse and take advantage of people or the public. If my bills are being paid and my staff (is paid) and I can take some money home to my family, I’m happy. I’m content.”