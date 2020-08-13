While sheltering in place, many people have resorted to unhealthy lifestyle habits due to heightened stress, disruption to their routine, and being socially isolated. From consuming more junk food to not being able to go to the gym, it has been harder to engage in our usually healthy and wellness habits as a result of COVID-19.

“The coronavirus pandemic has actually unmasked a more pervasive pandemic that’s been plaguing us for decades: chronic disease,” said Dr. Roberto Tostado, who is board certified in anti-aging and regenerative medicine.

“Our human fragility and compromised immune systems caused by a steady diet of processed foods and our nation’s disease-care system have created a tragically weakened society that can readily succumb to infection, as we’re seeing across America now.”

Along with his wife, Teresa, a nurse practitioner, Tostado founded The iBody Medical Wellness Center in 2005. Located in San Marino, the clinic offers a variety of aesthetics treatments and wellness services such as stem cell therapy, detoxification programs, and hormone balancing to help patients lead healthier and more fulfilling lives. He also hosts a weekly wellness audio podcast on HealthyLife.net and is the author of “wtf* is wrong with our health? A Rebel Physician’s Manifesto for Reversing Disease and Increasing Smiles,” which covers whole foods nutrition and other similar topics.

“What we need now is an infusion of strength, and our quarantined existence gives us a rare pause during which we can and should reassess our habits and choices to build a healthier lifestyle for ourselves,” he said.

“Let’s not consent to toxic foods and chronic disease any longer. We can shift this paradigm and make the disease-care model obsolete by choosing foods and habits that will heal us. Use these hacks to empower yourself to use food, meditation and laughter to build stronger defenses against disease now and help protect yourself for the rest of your healthy, happy life.”

Here, Tostado shares health and wellness hacks that will empower you through food, nutrition, laugher, and meditation from home while keeping your immune system in-check during self-quarantine.

Dr. Roberto Tostado’s quarantine health hacks

1. Cut out the junk. Start by stopping processed foods to reduce your intake of sugars, preservatives, and chemicals that lower immunity.

2. Drink a smoothie daily. Mix up a variety of immune-boosting fruits and veggies such as apples, bananas, pineapple, mango, spinach, kale, chlorella, spirulina and chard in a blender for a delicious and healthy start to each day.

3. Build your “D”-fense against infection. Sufficient amounts of vitamin D are important for improved resistance against certain diseases. Supplement daily with 3,000 to 5,000 IU of vitamin D in the D3 form because it’s absorbed at higher levels. Vitamin D is also found in eggs and fatty fish like salmon, cod, sardines and anchovies, as well as wild mushrooms.

4. Strengthen your immune system. Consume more produce that is rich in vitamin C, including citruses (oranges, tangerines, lemons and limes), papaya, mango, pineapple, bell peppers, leafy greens, spinach and Swiss chard. Supplement daily with 3,000 to 5,000 mg of vitamin C as well.

5. Take probiotics. Probiotics are an easy way to add healthy bacteria into your gut where the main serotonin production factory is located. Serotonin is the “happy” hormone that reduces anxiety and depression. Be sure to take a probiotic that contains billions to trillions of good bacteria.

6. Feel the heat. Create a dry sauna or steam room in your bathroom to increase body heat, which will make you sweat out toxins and create a hostile environment for viruses.

7. Stay hydrated. Drink water all day long to remove impurities from your body. Green tea is also great because it has L-theanine, an amino acid that boosts the body’s defenses with T-cells—immune cells that kill microbes and viruses. As a bonus, it also improves your quality of sleep.

8. Sweat it out at home. Find workouts online, use a stationary bike, or practice physical activities such as yoga, stretching, and shadow boxing to increase oxygen and blood flow to the brain, heart and body. This generates sweat, which eliminates toxins and elevates endorphins, oxytocin, and testosterone—the “feel good” hormones.

9. Laugh. The act of laughter physiologically boosts immunity. Watch comedies and share humor during these times of uncertainty to encourage more laughter. Try to avoid too much emphasis on negativity, especially when reading the news, which can increase anxiety, fear, and cortisol—a stress hormone that can compromise immunity in large amounts.

10. Find inner peace. This is the time to detach and reconnect with yourself. Take time during this isolation to free and calm your mind at least 15 to 30 minutes daily. Calming the mind lowers blood pressure, slows breathing, and drops stress hormone production. Meditation comes in different forms: staring at a candle for several minutes, lying quietly in a tub, sitting in your yard, gardening, or listening to music.

The iBody Medical Wellness Center

956 Huntington Drive, San Marino

626-593-5993, theibody.com