By Bliss Bowen

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

Even after all pandemic restrictions have been lifted and live concerts and tours resume, the livestreams and virtual performances that served as a lifeline between artists and audiences over the past year will remain a vital aspect of working musicians’ lives.

And quite a few are scheduled for the coming weeks, including two shows by Dustbowl Revival (dustbowlrevival.com) streaming from Hot Shot Muffler in Highland Park on successive Thursdays, May 6 and 13.

Each of the shows, which bandleader Zach Lupetin is promoting as a “double virtual concert experience,” will have a specific focus. On May 6, Dustbowl Revival will perform its 2020 album “Is It You, Is It Me” in its entirety; the May 13 performance is billed as “Dustbowl Revived: Favorite Songs & Stories” (a mix of fan favorites, new material and possibly one or two cover tunes).

Dustbowl Revival’s sound has evolved considerably since the band leaped into the vanguard of LA’s string-band renaissance 13 years ago, back when they could be seen playing Westside dive bars and Eastside concerts at the Coffee Gallery Backstage and Levitt Pavilion.

Lupetin, who migrated from Chicago to Los Angeles in part to launch a “roots orchestra,” has not deviated from American roots music; rather, Dustbowl draws from a broader range of sources that includes not just bluegrass, old-time folk and gospel but also early 20th century jazz, blues and spirit-lifting New Orleans grooves.

As the music has broadened and elevated its songwriting focus, the elastic lineup has tightened from a freewheeling 13 members to a horn-swinging octet and now, depending on the occasion, a sextet or septet. The band’s also developed a reputation for delivering knockout performances onstage and a fan base that includes Keb’ Mo’ and Dick Van Dyke.

In recent weeks dynamo vocalist Liz Beebe (lizbeebe.com) announced on social media her “emotional and difficult” decision to leave after eight years, citing the time and energy demanded by touring life. The creative chemistry between Beebe and Lupetin helped shape 2017’s “Dustbowl Revival,” the most cohesive album of the band’s career, as well as “Is It You, Is It Me,” which weaves Laurel Canyon-style harmonies into Dustbowl’s sonic tapestry.

At the upcoming concerts, Lashon Halley will be joining Lupetin at the mic. She’s an inspired choice. When Halley steps forward for a slinky performance of one of the funkier songs from “Is It You, Is It Me,” “Ghost” (youtube.com/watch?v=8o6kuP-C87Y), she imprints the song with her formidable vocals and attitude. It’s one more instance of how Dustbowl Revival thrives on change.

Kensington Presents Dustbowl Revival at Hot Shot Muffler in Highland Park

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursdays May 6 and May 13

WHERE: Virtual

COST: $25 for a two-show pass, or $15 for a single. There will be a 48-hour replay window for each show

INFO: https://bit.ly/2QRUunB or dustbowlrevival.com