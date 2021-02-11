By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

At the start of the COVID-19 lockdown, jazz singer Serafia and long-term boyfriend Dan Kattan found their gigs canceled.

They got resourceful and founded Sidewalk Singers, a socially distanced form of singing telegrams.

“We didn’t see a future in sight,” said Serafia, who lives in the Noho Arts District. “It just popped into our mind one day to revive the old art of singing telegrams. It’s socially distanced, naturally. We had to come up with a name that’s socially distanced. It just fell together, honestly.”

Performing all around the Los Angeles area and beyond to Long Beach and Oxnard, Sidewalk Singers kicked off their project by promoting through word of mouth. It spread like wildfire.

“People bought into it really quickly,” she said. “People have told us that it was great because it’s a great way to celebrate a birthday or anniversary.”

Some of Sidewalk Singers’ best gigs were in Downtown LA, Pasadena and Beverly Hills, according Serafia.

“We’ve been performing a lot in Downtown LA,” she said. “We did a proposal in Downtown LA.

“We were very busy this Christmas. We performed for Jane Fonda and her group. She lives in this cute little community close to Beverly Hills. She was dancing and brought her dogs out. We sang ‘9 to 5.’”

A portion of Sidewalk Singers’ telegrams benefit the revival of the Noho Arts District.

“Our community has more recording studios and theaters than any other place west of the Mississippi. They’re all super historic,” she said.

“We also saw all the lines at the LA Food Bank. We thought there was an immediate need. We’re giving a portion of our money to those two charities. To date, it’s about $6,200.”

Recently, Sidewalk Singers expanded to Austin, where she and Kattan spent a majority of their adult life. She lived in Monterrey for 16 years and Austin for 16 years. Plans are to carry Sidewalk Singers to Arizona as well.

“We want to continue our mission to be community based,” she said. “We want to choose our charities in other states. We just want to pick charities we really believe in and continue this until the wheels fall off. We’d like to get other musicians involved, too, and revive the lost art of singing telegrams.”

The duo is making a big push for Valentine’s Day, and they will be featured on the Hollywood Broadway website for the holiday. They have several love songs on their list, which is extensive.

“If someone wanted to request a specific song that’s not on our list, they can request it 72 hours in advance,” she said. “We’ll learn a specific song.

“The other day we did a 50th wedding anniversary. The husband was a Vietnam War veteran. We did ‘Leaving on a Jet Plane’ by John Denver and surprised them with that. Their daughter purchased the singing telegram. We’ll learn your special song if it’s super important. We have a lot of telegrams like that. It will make you cry. It’s really emotional for us, too. I have to wear sunglasses sometimes.”

An award-winning singer, Serafia has performed around the United States, including the national anthem twice for the Dodgers, and other professional sports teams. Kattan is a singer-guitarist, who has released a handful of albums. The duo had their first tour to Chicago planned in March 2020.

“We’re very driven and very creative,” she said. “We’re thinking of new ways to do music, and this stumbled into our lives. I don’t promote my own music anymore. I’m really, really focused on Sidewalk Singers.”

