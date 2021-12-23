By Bridgette M. Redman

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

Weddings can change people’s lives — even 7- or 8-year-old guests.

Kira Ott dates her love for Irish music to her aunt’s wedding when she was just a wee lass. The reception featured an Irish band and she’s been told that she wouldn’t leave them alone.

“I was very attracted to the music,” said Ott, who now plays Irish music with groups around LA. “Something about it drew me from a young age.”

She said her father listened to “Prairie Home Companion” on the radio every Saturday evening. Immediately following that show was “The Thistle and the Shamrock,” which she insisted upon listening to.

“That became my radio program and no one was allowed to turn the radio off until it was over,” Ott said.

She and long-time musical partner Jimmy Murphy will take their love of Irish music to the Coffee Gallery Backstage as part of “Come in form the Cold: Christmas Carols and Wintery Tunes” at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23.

The bistro’s owner is happy that his business survived the pandemic and has returned to hosting shows — at least for those who are fully vaccinated and masked.

“We are like Mardi Gras in New Orleans without the costumes and beads,” said Bob Stane, the Coffee Gallery Backstage owner and impresario. He promises that not only are they charming and professional, but that they are all nice people.

For 20 years, the Coffee Gallery Backstage has hosted a variety of acts who all meet Stane’s requirement, “you must be excellent.”

While Ott developed an early love for Irish music, it wasn’t until she was 16 that it clicked in her mind that someone from Los Angeles could actually play it. She was studying classical viola, but borrowed a fiddle from someone and the rest, she said, is history.

She spent many winters traveling to Donegal, Ireland, to learn the music at the Frankie Kennedy Winter School and then went festival hopping around Ireland for a few summers.

She met Murphy as a teenager when he was also a fiddler. Now he joins her on guitar and mandolin.

Murphy has performed all over Southern California and as far away as temples in Japan, a country where he spent two years as a contracted musician for Tokyo Disney Sea and then as a member of a band for Universal Studios Japan. Now he is a favorite guitarist for Irish musicians throughout LA.

This will be the first time that the duo has performed at the Coffee Gallery Backstage, but Ott is thrilled to work with Stane.

“I cannot praise him highly enough,” Ott said. “He supports musicians, he is on top of everything, he runs a very good venue and is very supportive of performers coming in. I’ve played a lot of venues. A lot of time the focus is on getting the money. Obviously, you want people in the seats and make a living off of it, but Bob’s focus is in getting good music and creating an environment for the audience and musicians that is very friendly, homey and comfortable.”

She said the space also has a great feel to it — with most guests sitting at tables with warm lighting.

Their concert will feature Irish songs about winter and the holidays. They’ll also slip in some non-winter Irish tunes that are well known and obscure.

Songs will include, “The Frost and the Snow,” “The Snowy Path,” “The North Wind,” “The Christmas Polka,” “The Christmas Reel,” “The Wexford Carol” and “The Wren.”

She’ll fiddle and sing; Murphy will play guitar and sing and she might even pull out her whistle, which she learned to play after being given one as a gift from her aunt’s trip to Ireland.

“Jimmy and I have been playing together for a long time,” Ott said. “He’s one of my best friends and when we play together, we play off each other really well. We have fun and there is a lot of smiling going on. There’s a lot of finding that groove where everything bounces along.”

She said Murphy has a wide range of energy that he puts into his backing, always getting creative with his performance.

“He can pop up the energy or take it down,” Ott said. “He gets it tight and sneaky and then opens it up. It’s fun. Come to the show and have fun. I guarantee if you’ll come, there will be fun.”

Kira Ott and Jimmy Murphy: “Come in from the Cold:

Christmas Carols and Wintery Tunes”

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23

WHERE: Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Avenue, Altadena

COST: $20 cash or check only; no credit cards

INFO: coffeegallery.com