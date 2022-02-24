By Jordan Houston

Pasadena Weekly Staff Writer

In honor of National Read Across America Day on March 2, Don Benito Fundamental School is hosting a series of events to promote reading across all ages.

From Monday, Feb. 28, to Wednesday, March 9, the Pasadena elementary school, located at 3700 Denair Street, is celebrating the skill through a variety of engaging ways, including a scholastic book fair, a bookmark contest, annual Read-A-Thon and more.

The effort is designed to inspire students to feel more excited about reading, said Don Benito Fundamental School Principal Merle Bugarín.

“It’s just trying to see how to engage and motivate our students to read more often,” the principal said. “Technology has become such a big part of their lives, especially this generation. We know technology is here to stay, and we want them to see the value in reading, and reading good books.”

The Don Benito Parent Teacher Association hosted a bookmark art contest during the week of Feb. 4 among all grades. Students were asked to design their own bookmarks according to the chosen theme, “Books Bring us Together.”

The rules required the artwork to remain in the outline of the bookmark, which could consist of color and/or black and white. Students also wrote their first names, the initial of their last names and grade levels on the front.

The winners of each grade level will be announced on Monday, Feb. 28, at Don Benito. Students will receive a copy of their grade’s winning bookmark. Don Benito Parent Teacher Association Vice President of Volunteers Tarah Kenney added that the winning bookmarks will also be distributed to neighboring preschools.

“They’re so excited,” Kenney said. “I had a parent text me who said, ‘Are we going to get the bookmarks back if they don’t win? Because my kid is wanting to keep his.’”

Between Feb. 7 and Feb. 11, a group of local judges selected the winners of each grade. The judges included Pasadena Unified School District Superintendent Brian McDonald; children author and illustrator David Shannon; Pasadena High School’s Abigail Griffith of the 2022 Royal Roses Court; the Royal Roses Court 2022 Marshall Jeannine Briggs; Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor Christina Fuoco-Karasinski and Pasadena Youth Librarian AnnMarie Kolakowski.

Community members will also serve as guest readers.

“Bringing in people from the community to read to the kids (is important),” Bugarín said. “I think they need to see that reading happens outside of school. By our community members, they (the students) get that exposure to somebody else reading to them. It’s about developing those partnerships to the community and inspiring our kids to love reading and have that joy of reading.”

The PTA is also partnering with the Pasadena Library to offer free library cards that same week, accompanied by a reading list created by the library for each grade level.

Kennedy, who is spearheading the PTA’s reading efforts, said she wants students to reacquaint themselves with libraries.

“My whole thing is, I want them to know that there are libraries that offer other things than just books,” the PTA volunteer said. “It tugs at my heart. I want to get these kids off of their computers.”

The Scholastic Book Fair, boasting the bookmark contest’s exact theme, will run from Feb. 24 to Friday, March 4. An annual Read-A-Thon fundraiser, raising money via rewarding reading, will also take place between Thursday, Feb. 24, and Wednesday, March 9. Funds will go toward supporting Don Benito’s curricular activities and resources, Bugarín said.

Guest readers, including Pasadena Weekly’s Fuoco-Karasinski, will make in-person or virtual appearances during the national holiday to read to the students.

“I just want to inspire that joy for reading,” Bugarín added. “I know as a kid, some of my greatest memories are from when I was at home just reading a book on maybe a Saturday morning or evening before I went to bed.”

Read Across America was established by the National Education Association, a professional employee organization committed to advancing public education, in 1998 to motivate “children and teens to read through events, partnerships and reading resources that are about everyone, for everyone.”

National Read Across America Day is Wednesday, March 2, the birthday of beloved children’s book author Dr. Seuss.

Don Benito’s Kennedy said she was inspired during the height of the pandemic to kick-start the elementary school’s holiday celebration this year.

“My whole agenda is, because I saw what happened during COVID with my kid — I don’t have any other examples — but it’s about him getting back to the basics and getting back to the community, knowing what is available and taking a moment to get off their devices,” she said. “It’s sitting in a place that gives them as much adventure as their computers. From their books, you get adventure, fantasy, escape and comedy.”

For more information on Don Benito Fundamental School, visit its website at pusd.us/donbenito or follow its social media pages @donbenitoelementary on Instagram or Facebook. The pages will also feature the announced bookmark contest winners.

To donate to the Annual Read-A-Thon fundraiser, email donbenitoaf@gmail.com or head over to https://app.99pledges.com/fund/donbenitoschool2022.