By Derek Moskal

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

While many fans would prefer to be at Dodger Stadium on warm summer nights watching the Boys in Blue on the field, the baseball team is putting a holiday spin on visits.

Started by the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF), the Dodgers Holiday Festival aims to keep the holidays Dodger Blue for fans and Angelenos with lights, food, festivities and ice skating in center field.

“The event is aimed to provide our community with a festive and memorable holiday outing that is fun for the whole family,” said Caroline Morgan, the vice president of digital and analyzing strategy for the Dodgers.

After seeing similar events like this at other stadiums and arenas across the country, the Dodgers decided to make it happen last year. However, due to COVID-19, the festival was switched to an immersive drive-thru with lights, holiday symbols such as Christmas trees and menorahs, as well as Dodger memorabilia to celebrate the team’s World Series Championship the previous October.

This holiday season will be more innovative and active, as fans will be able to eat and drink beyond the outfield pavilions as well as skate on the 80-by-60-foot ice rink across the field. The food includes regular Dodger Stadium staples such as Dodger Dogs, as well holiday themed food and drinks.

Santa Claus will set up his workshop where stars such as Kenley Jansen usually warm up before closing out Dodger victories — the bullpen. Guests can reserve one-hour time slots to take pictures with Santa. Along with Santa and the usual aesthetic beauty of the stadium, there will be huge backdrops of wrapped presents, a 40-foot Christmas tree, and the seemingly endless number of light patterns.

The LADF also has goals to give back to the less fortunate in the community. An outfield gift shop will boast shirts, bobbleheads and autographed memorabilia. The team will also accept gently used baseball and softball gloves to give to Dodger RBI, which is its sports-based youth development program.

Of course, safety is a priority, so at the entrance guests either need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before the event. Masks are also highly encouraged but not required.

Dodgers Holiday Festival

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 26, to Friday, Dec. 31;

5 to 10 p.m. weekdays, 3 to 10 p.m. weekends

WHERE: Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Avenue, Los Angeles

COST: Tickets start at $16; parking starts at $12

INFO: dodgers.com/holidayfestival