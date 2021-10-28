By Christopher Nyerges

Pasadena Weekly Contributing Writer

Samantha Bode was visiting Mono Lake and seeing LA Department of Water and Power trucks.

“Much to my surprise, I discovered that the Mono Lake acreage is owned by LADWP, and that the LA aqueduct was built in 1913 to bring water from the Lower Owens Valley to the exploding population of Los Angeles,” Bode said.

When filmmaker and Florida native Bode learned there’s a 338-mile aqueduct that brings the water into the Los Angeles basin, she walked the entire length to see it for herself. She paid for the trip out of her pocket, along with additional help from Kickstarter, a grant and other fundraising campaigns.

The result was “The Longest Straw,” which details how LA gets its water and how to do better at water conservation. The 90-minute film is available on Amazon Prime.

As Bode reveals in her film, 5,000 gallons of water flow south to the Los Angeles area every second, and dry wells in the central Valley are one of the many results of the voracious water appetite of the Los Angelenos.

About 75% of the water that feeds the large sprawling mass of Pasadena and Los Angeles comes from hundreds of miles away. Remarkably, most of the residents who live in this coastal desert plain are barely aware of the tenuousness of the situation, and most act as if their water was some divine right.

“The journey took a grueling 65 days, often through desert,” Bode explained.

In her first few days of her journey, she passed by the remnants of the St. Francis Dam (also known as the Francisquito Dam). Construction was overseen by Mulholland, who was the chief engineer for the city of LA water department.

“The dam, which is about 10 miles north of Santa Clarita, catastrophically failed on March 12, 1928,” Bode explained. “The deluge killed an estimated 431 people as the water rushed to the sea. Still, I was amazed how few Angelinos even know about that disaster.”

“The Longest Straw” shows us all the highlights of Bode’s journey, with key points about water along the way. About 15 miles of the Pacific Crest Trail parallels the aqueduct, for example. During her documentary, she said the aqueduct was designed so that it flows entirely by gravity, with no pumping.

As Bode walked north, she hiked though the 130 miles where the aqueduct passes through the desert.

“In the desert, all I thought about was water,” she explained.

“Spending a week in the desert without water makes you in complete awe of the miracle of turning on a faucet.”

Bode described her trials and tribulations along the way, and the itinerant hikers and locals met along the way, each with a colorful story.

From Braley Creek to Lone Pine to Independence, “The Longest Straw” covers her mile-by-mile trek, with commentary on the environment, and the people she meets.

She encounters tribal members along the way, and ranchers whose lives have been affected by the fact that Los Angeles owns their local water sources. One of the tribal members tells us, “The aqueduct is not a river. It has just one use – to move water to Los Angeles. A true river, on the other hand, snakes around, and there are many benefits along the way.”

After 65 days of hiking, Bode arrives at Mono Lake, which is 13 miles long, 9 miles wide and about 160 feet deep. LA gets about 16,000 acre-feet of water a year from the lake, depending on its water level.

“The Longest Straw” isn’t a dry academic presentation of the politics and economics of water, although it is educational. The film is more of an adventure story of discovery of Bode’s journey beginning at the Cascades in Sylmar at the aqueduct’s southern terminus, all the way to Mono Lake, 338 miles away.

Bode describes many highlights and insights from her journey. However, her “aha” moment was finding out the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power owns 240,000 acres of Payahunnadü (the Owens Valley).

“So ultimately, the decisions that we make in the city of Los Angeles affect people all up and down Payahunnadü,” she said.

“My biggest challenge in making the film was getting over my fears of what it would take to live in the harsh elements of the Los Angeles Aqueduct for two months.”

Her movie shares with the viewers some of those hardships, and how she handled the situations.

Bode’s goal is for Los Angeles residents to learn about and appreciate the water they use daily.

“It would also be great if the people of Payahunnadü, the Mono Basin and Los Angeles felt energized to join together to create a ‘water collective’ that would make shared decisions about the water usage moving forward. I would also like ‘The Longest Straw’ to help educate the children of Los Angeles, so that they can feel empowered to make the best decisions regarding water in Los Angeles into the future.”