By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Music legend Dionne Warwick says she feels, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world could use a little tenderness.

She will sing her trademark song, “What the World Needs Now is Love” and her duet with Chance the Rapper, “Nothing’s Impossible,” while on the first “The Masked Singer” float in the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade on Saturday, Jan. 1.

“This chaos is maddening,” Warwick said. “I’ve watched the Rose Parade, just like other parades on Thanksgiving and Christmas. They’re nice to watch — especially for kids.”

She will be joined by her son, Damon “Nomad” Elliott. In February 2020, during season three, Warwick was revealed to be “Mouse” on the show.

The float features recreations of Emmy Award-winning costume designer Marina Toybina’s iconic outfits.

Leading the way is “Monster,” the show’s first winner and a fan-favorite throwback to the first season. The character was revealed to be T-Pain in the first season.

Flanking “Monster” is “Flamingo” (Adrienne Bailon-Houghton) and “Hamster” (Rob Schneider). Along the sides of the float are masks from “Robot” (Lil Wayne), “Banana” (Bret Michaels), “Frog” (Bow Wow), “Flower” (Patti LaBelle), “Leopard” (Seal) and “Crocodile” (Nick Carter).

The show’s “Men in Black,” who keep the singers’ identities concealed, will dance along the route. Joining Warwick are authentic costumes of her alter ego “Mouse,” “The Russian Dolls” (Hanson), “Sun” (LeAnn Rimes, who will perform before the Rose Parade) and “Chameleon” (Wiz Khalifa).

Warwick recently hosted a stream on Dec. 23 featuring footage from her Celebration of Smiles event in honor of her 81st birthday and a behind-the-scenes look at “Dionne Warwick & The Voices of Xmas” CD. To check it out, visit dionnewarwick.live.

“It’s basically to support Operation Smile and the Kind Music Academy,” she said. “I have worked with Operation Smile for the last 20 years. I’m trying to raise money to keep the doctors doing wonderful things for these babies. We have to keep our babies healthy and smiling like we did.”

Operation Smile is an international medical charity that has provided hundreds of thousands of free surgeries for children and young adults in developing countries who are born with cleft lip, cleft palate or other facial deformities.

It is one of the oldest and largest volunteer-based organizations dedicated to improving the health and lives of children worldwide through access to surgical care.

Under the Elliott’s guidance, The Kind Music Academy educates Warwick’s “babies around the world on the importance of music.”

“When used kindly, it can become a powerful tool in raising awareness and helping people truly in need achieve these four fundamentals,” she said.

Warwick has become a Twitter favorite with her comments on Britney Spears’ conservatorship, odd food combinations and the world at large.

“It’s fun,” she said with a laugh. “I’m having a good time and apparently everyone else is, too.”

133rd Rose Parade

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 1

WHERE: Begins at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard. The parade travels north on Orange Grove at a 2.5-mile-per-hour pace and then turns east onto Colorado Boulevard. Near the end of the route, the parade turns north onto Sierra Madre Boulevard and concludes at Villa Street.

COST: Reserved tickets start at $60

INFO: tournamentofroses.com