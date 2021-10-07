By Annika Tomlin

Pasadena Weekly Staff Writer

Diners craving creative dishes for lunch and dinner can visit LA-area restaurants during dineLA Restaurant Week, which runs through Oct. 15.

Here is a list of some of the participating Pasadena restaurants and what they will offer. For the full list of locations and menus, go to discoverlosangeles.com/dinela.

Agnes Restaurant & Cheesery

Agnes will host a dine-in lunch menu for $35 featuring a drink, salad and choice of half sandwich along with a dessert. The menu includes a rhubarb shrub and soda, winter Panzanella salad (fresh burrata, roasted squash, ciabatta croutons, Calabrian chili dressing, gem hearts, mint and basil), a choice between an eggplant cutlet sandwich (lemon aioli, heirloom tomato, herbs and arugula, broccoli relish and oregano) and braised brisket melt (stone ground mustard, sherry onions, raclette, arugula) and finish with a snickerdoodle cookie.

40 W. Green Street, 626-389-3839, agnesla.com

All India Café

All India Café will serve a $15 lunch menu and a $35 dinner menu. Lunch includes a choice of appetizer between samosa or aloo tikki, choice of lunch combo (all include rice and dall) entrees include chicken tikka masala or lamb masala, tandoori chicken or chicken tikka, lamb kebab and vegetable choices include palak paneer, kabuli cholay, gobi aloo or nirvana tofu, choice of plain or garlic naan and choice of drink between Indian iced tea, soda or Indian chai. The dinner menu is the same but adds a tossed green salad and more choices — the above, along with fish masala, shahi paneer or palak tofu. For dinner, dessert choices are kheer or gulab jamun. A choice of red or white wine is available for dine-in customers only, or a 12-ounce or 12-ounce beer to the drink menu.

39 S. Fair Oaks Avenue, 626-440-0309, allindia.cafe

Celestino Ristorante and Bar

For $35, guests get a four-course lunch menu and for $55 get a four-course dinner menu. Lunch includes Panzanella farro for the first course, a combination of tortelloni di zucca and risotto funghi for the second course, pollo Milanese for the main course and panna cotta with strawberries for dessert. Dinner includes pepata di cozze for the first course, a combination of tortelloni di zucca and risotto funghi for the second course, filletto di branzino for the main course and cannoli for dessert. Tax and gratuity are not included.

141 S. Lake Avenue, 626-795-4006, celestinoristorante.com

Der Wolf

Offering a variety of food choices for its $25 dinner menu, gastropub Der Wolf will dish out a choice of any two draft beers and one specialty shooter for the dining experience. Menu choices include tacos (asada, chicken or pork belly), Wolf burger with French fries, hot dog (beef frankfurter, spicy Polish kielbasa or chicken-mango sausage) with French fries, street corn, chicken sandwich with French fries, wings (buffalo, barbecue, lemon pepper or Thai chili) or chicken tenders (buffalo, barbecue, lemon pepper or Thai chili).

72 N. Fair Oaks Avenue, 626-219-6054, thederworldpasadena.com

La Grande Orange Café

Available for dine-in services only, La Grande Orange Café will offer a $15 lunch and $35 dinner. Lunch includes an entree of hamburger, cheeseburger or vegetarian black bean burger along with a choice of side such as fries, mixed green or kale salad, and a choice of drink including Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, lemonade, Arnold Palmer, iced tea, French press coffee, LGO frosé and frozen margarita. Dinner includes a choice of starter between French onion soup or vegan chili, entrees (all served with tortillas, guacamole and pico de gallo), including vegetarian, ribeye steak, ahi tuna, short rib or swordfish with a choice of side such as fries, mixed green or kale salad, and a grateful spoon gelato (chocolate, vanilla, vegan raspberry or gelato of the day) for dessert.

260 S. Raymond Avenue, 626-356-4444, lgostationcafe.com

Malbec Argentinean Cuisine

Malbec created a $55 lunch and dinner menu for dine-in or takeout. The three-course menus include a choice of appetizer including cebiche mixto, polenta and salchicha pomarola, and vithel tone, entrée choices include Pamplona de ternera, barramundi al champagne and trofie con ragu, caracu and hongos, with a homemade dessert choice of Don Pedro, panqueque de manzana or peras and higos al malbec.

1001 E. Green Street, 626-683-0550, malbeccuisine.com

Sugarfish

Sugarfish’s lunch and dinner are $35 for dine-in. Lunch and dinner consist of an edamame starter, salmon sashimi, two pieces of albacore sushi, two pieces of salmon sushi, two pieces of yellowtail sushi and two pieces of kampachi sushi, toro hand roll and crab hand roll — does not specify number of pieces.

146 S. Lake Avenue, Suite 108, 626-298-8386, sugarfish.com

Tacos 1986

Craving tacos? Look no further than Tacos 1986 for a $15 lunch and dinner menu. The menus incorporate three tacos, one chips and guacamole and one Coca-Cola or Topochico. Taco choices include asada, adobada, pollo or mushroom.

20 E. Union Street, Suite 140, 626-460-8450, tacos1986.com

The Raymond 1886

The dine-in-only dinner at The Raymond 1886 is $65 and comes with a three-course meal with dessert. First-course choices include octopus along with bread and butter; second-course options include cream of butternut squash or roasted beets and radish; and third-course choices consist of flat iron steak, roasted airline chicken, vegan porcini ragu and pan roasted salmon. Dessert is a choice of classic crème brulee or butter cake.

1250 S. Fair Oaks Avenue, 626-441-3136, theraymond.com

U Street Pizza

U Street Pizza is offering a $45 dine-in or takeout dinner that diners can customize to their liking. Choose a starter from calamari, Italian street corn or cherry tomato crostone along with a choice of salad from U Street house salad or Caesar salad. Don’t forget the main course with a choice of pizza between a sausage pie, Petaluma-style pizza, vodka pepperoni or Juan Carlos, followed by dessert including soft serve with a choice of toppings.

33 E. Union Street, 626-605-0340, ustreetpizza.com