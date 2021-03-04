By Annika Tomlin

Restaurants will dish out creative dishes for lunch and dinner during dineLA Restaurant Week, which goes on through March 14. Grab food for dine in, pickup or delivery by GrubHub. Here is a list of some of the Participating Pasadena restaurants and what they will offer. For the full list of locations and menus go to dineLA.com.

Bone Kettle

Bone Kettle is offering a two-course lunch menu for $20 and a four-course dinner for $45. Lunch includes an appetizer of spicy papaya salad or chicken wings followed by a choice of either top sirloin, ginger seared chicken or crispy tempeh. Dinner options include papaya salad or duck confit for the first course; chicken satay, garlic prawns or mushroom dumplings for the second course; braised oxtail, crab goreng or dan dan noodles for the entrée; ending with buko three way, kue nastar or trio of sorbet for dessert.

67 N. Raymond Avenue, 626-795-5702, bonekettle.com

Celestino Ristorante and Bar

For $55 per person, diners get a choice of mushroom soup or beef carpaccio for a first course; homemade ravioli or risotto for second course; veal scallopini for main course; finishing with panna cotta for dessert. Outdoor dining, takeout and delivery are available for this meal.

141 S. Lake Avenue, 626-795-4006, celestinoristorante.com

Father Nature Lavash Bistro

Serving healthy Mediterranean cuisine since 1984, Father Nature will offer a $15 lunch menu and a $25 dinner. Lunch consists of one of six choices of wraps, including chicken shawarma served along with a side of either famous father fries, angus beef steak press or lamb kofta kebab press all with vegan baklava. Dinner consists of one of six plates, including Mediterranean chicken kebab, a choice of appetizer and a dessert of either vegan baklava or brownie.

17 N. De Lacey Avenue, 626-568-9811, fathernaturelavashwraps.weebly.com

Gyu-Kaku

This Japanese barbecue restaurant is serving lunch for $20 per person and dinner for $25. Lunch includes miso soup, white rice, half Gyu-Kaku salad, sauces, two choices of grill items with marinades and one side dish. Dinner brings miso soup, white rice, half Gyu-Kaku salad, sauces, small edamame, a single s’more, choice of three grill items, and a drink.

70 W. Green Street, 626-405-4842, gyu-kaku.com/pasadena

La Grande Orange Cafe

Available for dine-in services only, La Grande Orange Cafe will offer a $20 lunch and $25 dinner. Lunch includes an entrée of cheeseburger, chili cheeseburger or veggie burger along with a choice of side such as fries, mixed green or kale salad, and a choice of one of three draught beers. Dinner includes the same meal along with a choice of one of nine cocktails including The Misfit grapefruit basil gimlet with house-infused grapefruit vodka and kaffir lime cordial.

260 S. Raymond Avenue, 626-356-4444, lgostationcafe.com

Sugarfish

Sugarfish’s lunch and dinner are $35 for dine in or to go. Lunch and dinner consist of an edamame starter, salmon sashimi, two pieces of albacore sushi, two pieces of salmon sushi, two pieces of yellowtail sushi and two pieces of large scallop sushi. To-go orders also include four pieces of toro cut roll and four pieces of crab cut roll — dine in does not specify number of pieces.

146 S. Lake Avenue, Suite 108, 626-298-8386, sugarfish.com

The Crack Shack

Lunch at The Crack Shack is the Sando Meal including one choice of sandwich, side Baja chop or schmaltz fries and housemade salted choco chip cookie for $15. Dinner is a bone-in meal with five pieces of bone-in jidori fried chicken, a choice of two: classic slaw, baja chop or schmaltz fries with a salted choco chip cookie for $25. Add any beer for $6, signature cocktail for $10 or glass of wine for $10.

30 W. Green Street, 424-901-0077, crackshack.com

The Luggage Room Pizzeria

The Luggage Room Pizzeria will serve a choice of 11 signature pizzas, including the padre (prosciutto di san daniele, dates, blue cheese, arugula and balsamic) and the fallen angel (housemade Italian sausage, house red sauce, shaved fennel, basil and roasted peppers) along with a choice of one of three draught beers for $25, dine in only.

260 S. Raymond Avenue, 626-356-4440, theluggageroom.com

The Raymond 1886

On-site outdoor dining only, The Raymond 1886 is serving a $65 dinner — amuse seasonal bread; choice of starter of kale salad, spring radishes or quail; entrée of Mary’s free-range chicken, snapper, Niman Ranch short rib or primavera; pre-dessert of pâte de fruit; and dessert of either rhubarb and almond or spring tartlet.

1250 S. Fair Oaks Avenue, 626-441-3136, theraymond.com

We Olive and Wine Bar

Lunch and dinner are dished out for $35. Both meals include a choice of appetizer including prosciutto-wrapped dates, stuffed peppadews, hummus plate, burrata bowl or cheese and charcuterie along with a choice of entrée including chopped salad, orchard, barbecue chicken flatbread, burrata spicy honey flatbread or artichoke caper flatbread. Each meal comes with a complimentary glass of red, white or rose wine.

32 E. Colorado Boulevard, weaolive.com/pasadena.