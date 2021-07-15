Dine at El Portal to support Pasadena Senior Center

By Allison Brown

Pasadena Weekly Staff Writer

El Portal is partnering with the Pasadena Senior Center Tuesday, July 20, to aid the donor-supported, nonprofit organization by donating 20% of sales from customers who opt to participate.

“We have been rolling up our sleeves and coming up with creative solutions to help keep our operations up and running during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Akila Gibbs, the Pasadena Senior Center’s executive director.

“Abel Ramirez, founder and co-owner of El Portal with his son, Armando, is a living legacy for his passionate and inspiring advocacy for improving and supporting the lives of older adults, and I thank him from the bottom of my heart.”

The Pasadena Senior Center was the first senior center in California, and opened over 60 years ago, according to Charmaine Nelson, director of public relations.

The center is dedicated to engaging, enriching and empowering the lives of older community members.

“Especially coming out of the pandemic, (for us) to make it possible for people to come together and have community is so important,” Nelson said. “Also, living a healthy, active life is important. I think the idea of coming together at the Pasadena Senior Center creates a higher quality of life where people can engage with others and make new friends.”

With vaccinations aplenty and COVID-19 lessening, the center reopened when state mandates were lifted on June 15. The center normally holds a Friday movie matinee every week, and when it opened back up, they had over 60 people show up. Nelson said it seems people are eager to get out of their homes and engage in the community again.

Besides Friday movie matinees, the senior center offers more than 20 different classes, with in-person and online options available. Nelson said watercolor, strength training, Tai Chi, Pilates and French are their most popular classes at the moment. The center also has educational lectures once a week on topics that specifically impact the elderly.

“Every Thursday we have people come in and talk on subjects such as finance, medical issues, scams and other important topics that affect people at this stage in life,” Nelson said.

The Pasadena Senior Center is an independent, donor-supported, nonprofit organization. Nelson said a common misconception is that the city funds the center, when, in actuality, the city provides no financial support at all. The funds from community partners like El Portal are greatly needed and will go toward general operation expenses for the center.

El Portal will be open 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., reservations are requested and customers will need to mention the Pasadena Senior Center if they want to help support the organization. Anyone who is unable to dine at El Portal can still help by ordering takeout or donating directly to the senior center through its website, pasadenaseniorcenter.org.

“‘I want to support the Pasadena Senior Center’ will be music to my ears on July 20,” Gibbs said.

Dine at El Portal to support Pasadena Senior Center

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, (reservations requested)

WHERE: 695 E. Green Street, Pasadena.

INFO: Donate online at pasadenaseniorcenter.org, or call 626-795-8553 to make reservations at El Portal