By Pasadena Weekly Staff

“Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” is bringing Jack to Banc of California Stadium on Friday, Oct. 29.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 14, through ticketmaster.com, for $39.50 to $179.50.

Helmed by Danny Elfman, the performance is a live-to-film concert experience set to Disney’s timeless holiday classic.

Elfman — who composed the original film’s music, lyrics and score — will reprise his famed original singing voice role of Jack Skellington. Additional original voices and special guest stars will be revealed soon. Acclaimed conductor John Mauceri will conduct a full orchestra and choir performing the film’s classic score and songs live, accompanying Elfman singing live in sync with the film.

“Jack is back!” Elfman said. “I was so sorry to have missed last Halloween. (We all know why). But, I’m not skipping this year. Jack wants to get back on stage. I can’t wait to see you all.”

In a statement, concert co-producers Richard Kraft and Laura Engel said, “We’re thrilled to celebrate this iconic film with an extraordinary concert experience mixing film, live music, singers, and immersive digital animation that can only be experienced live.”

Co-producers Alison Ahart Williams, Tim Fox and Georgina Ryder added, “As the world is able to once again celebrate live music and art together as a community, we are proud to be able to bring Jack back to the Los Angeles community and look forward to celebrating right alongside the fans.”

The evening will also include a variety of preshow activities, such as a costume contest (“Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”-inspired costumes highly encouraged) along with trick-or-treating, bringing the spirit of Halloween Town to the Banc of California Stadium. As the first film music concert event at the stadium, the show will also be tailored to its new venue to provide a new experience even for those who have seen previous iterations of the show.

The concert event will be transformed into a spectacular and unique visual experience, by exhibiting jaw-dropping living scenery and animation cast across giant LED screens to fully immerse the audience in Halloween Town.

Banc of California Stadium has a multitude of transportation options at its doorstep. The stadium has ample parking at and around the Stadium, ride sharing options include a designated enhanced Lyft pick-up and drop-off location and for those looking to get their blood flowing on Halloween weekend, there are also permanent bicycle parking spaces around the Stadium and Expo Park.

In addition to those options, fans of this event can easily hop aboard the Metro Expo Line which drops you off at the Expo Park/USC Station which is just steps away from Banc of California Stadium.

The health and safety of fans remain a top priority by the organizers of the event. The teams involved with this event will follow the guidance of the LA County Department of Public Health to create a safe environment during this COVID-19 period. Once final guidelines are established by local health officials, updates will be provided on the Banc of California Stadium website.