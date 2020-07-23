School enrollment and distance-learning expert, Crystal Czubernat, filed a candidate intention statement with Pasadena’s city clerk for election to the Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education.

“I am the best qualified and most experienced candidate to help guide the PUSD through the big changes in teaching practices and the use of technology the PUSD now faces,” Czubernat said.

Czubernat has spent nearly 20 years working in education, both as a credentialed teacher and then as a school enrollment and distance-learning expert. She has worked to help schools build their brand, market their programs and recruit the highest quality students and to establish multiple online school programs.

As vice president for enrollment management for Pasadena’s Pacific Oaks College, Czubernat helped lead the school out of troubled times, bringing in large enrollment increases and growing their online school.

She also was a pioneer in working to establish online learning at multiple public high schools serving students who have fallen behind in school or were looking to get ahead and graduate early, or simply desired what was then a nontraditional learning environment.

Czubernat is now the chief operating officer of The Christian Closet, an online telehealth therapeutic resource.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education, two master’s degrees (curriculum and instruction and counseling) and is completing requirements for a Ph.D. in organizational leadership.

Czubernat lives in Sierra Madre with her wife, Candice, and their twins, who attend PUSD’s Sierra Madre Elementary.