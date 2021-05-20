By Matthew Rodriguez

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

Last Monday, the families of Anthony McClain and George Floyd, joined by their attorney Ben Crump, gathered on the steps of city hall and demanded justice for McClain.

“It’s not enough just to say justice for George Floyd,” said Crump, who also handled the cases of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. “We also have to say justice for Anthony McClain.”

Crump and many others who spoke at the “Justice for Anthony McClain” rally called for the firing, arrest and conviction of the police officers involved in his death. Those who gathered and supported the event were a vast mixture of people such as nonprofits like Black Lives Matter and My Tribe Rise to funk music icon George Clinton.

“[McClain] didn’t pass of natural cause. He was killed by a police officer that should be locked up” said Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd said, whose death sparked an international uprising against police brutality.

McClain was shot and killed by Pasadena police officer Edwin Dumaguindin after fleeing from a routine traffic stop last August.

Dumaguindin shot McClain in the back after he believed he saw a gun. Police back the officer’s claim after releasing an edited and narrated video which authorities claim shows McClain with a handgun in his waistband and later in his left hand. Police believe that he threw the gun across the street as he ran away.

The McClain family and their attorneys dispute that claim, saying that he was holding his belt buckle. Caree Harper, one of the attorneys also said that McClain was Facetiming his daughter 25 minutes before the fatal traffic stop.

McClain is one of the latest cases of Black people being shot in the back by police. In 2015, Walter Scott was shot in the back five times by a white police officer after being pulled over for a defective light. More recently, nearly a week after McClain’s death, Jacob Blake Jr. was left partly paralyzed after police shot him in the back seven times.

“It’s inexplicable why the police keep shooting Black men in the back,” said Crump. “You hardly ever hear about them shooting a white man in the back, but in America, it seems like it’s a cliche of them shooting Black men in the back.”

“This story, this type of situation is so tiring,” Rodney Floyd, brother of George Floyd said as his brother Philonise hugged one of McClain’s grieving family members. “We came out for moral support for the family. We know how they feel. We’ve been down this road.”

Philonise said that the video of McClain’s shooting mirrored the death of his brother.

“Anthony McClain has the same video,” said Philonise. “The man ran out of his shoes and was shot in the back…This man was killed, handcuffed in the prone position and my brother died in the prone position.”

The City Council was slated to meet following the rally, however, the meeting was canceled in the morning before the rally.

“Out of an abundance of caution, as we have in the past due to an expected demonstration in front of city hall, Monday’s meeting has been canceled,” said city spokesperson Lisa Derderian to Pasadena Now.

The attorneys for McClain vowed to return to City Hall and continue to rally for justice.

“We [will] keep coming back until they fire the officers that killed Anthony McClain,” said Crump.