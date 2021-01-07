Male arrested for vehicle theft, striking bicyclist

By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

A 27-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on charges of vehicle theft, felony hit and run and driving without a license recently in Glendale.

According to Glendale police, Sean Slade stole a car that had been left running at 7 a.m. in the 400 block of West Lexington Drive.

While the officer was on scene with the victim, the Glendale Police Department received a report of a hit-and-run traffic collision on the 2100 block of Camino San Rafael where a bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle.

As officers were responding to this collision, the Glendale Police Department received another report that a vehicle had collided into two parked vehicles in the driveway of a residence on the 2500 block of Flintridge Drive and the driver had fled the scene on foot.

Upon arrival on Camino San Rafael, officers discovered a bicyclist had been rear ended by a vehicle, which threw the bicyclist onto the street and the person suffered multiple injuries.

After the collision, the involved vehicle never stopped and fled the scene. The bicyclist was transported to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Upon arrival on Flintridge Drive, officers determined the vehicle that had crashed into the parked vehicles in the driveway was the vehicle that had been stolen from the West Lexington Drive location and struck the bicyclist.

Slade, who matched the description of the hit-and-run driver, was found on foot nearby.