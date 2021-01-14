Man arrested on charge of murder

A 43-year-old homeless man is being held on more than $2 million bond on charges of murder in the Dec. 29 death of an elderly woman, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

Oscar Villamil allegedly, without provocation, punched and kicked a man who was walking along East Colorado Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 29. He also pushed the female victim, who was walking with the man. She fell and hit her head on the sidewalk.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she died at 8:37 a.m. Jan. 5. After her death, she was identified as 80-year-old Pui Gee Ng Lee. The male victim, who was not named, was treated and released at a local hospital.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained Villamil in the 700 block of South Raymond Avenue. He was booked at the Pasadena Police Department’s jail on one count of homicide and an outstanding battery warrant.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 626-744-4241 or 1-800-222-8477.

Man reportedly spit on random people

The Glendale Police Department arrested a man who was reportedly spitting on random people for not wearing a facemask.

Victims of his assaults ranged in age from 13 to 78 years old. In some incidents, the suspect taunted and used racial slurs toward the victims.

Detectives arrested 38-year-old James Howard of Glendale on Dec. 30 after receiving a call about the assaults. He was booked on charges of battery, elder abuse and a hate crime allegation.

There are eight incidents currently connected to Howard but there could be more that are still unreported. The Glendale Police Department is asking that anyone who was assaulted by this man to call the detective bureau at 818-548-3106. n

-— Information compiled by Christina Fuoco-Karasinski