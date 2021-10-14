By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

CraftoberFest Los Angeles returns to The Greens at the Rose Bowl for the fourth consecutive year with family-friendly fun.

From 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, guests can have unlimited pours of beers from 20 Southern California breweries, including Paperback Brewing, Hofbrau, Three Weavers, Trustworthy Brewing and The Bruery.

“We have over 40 breweries that have been confirmed,” said Julia Goldstein, Rose Bowl Stadium’s event production manager.

“Each one has a couple different options of beer; lots of Oktoberfest beers as well. The general admission or VIP tickets determine the size of the glass they get. From there, they can have samples, pours of beer, from their favorite breweries.”

Influenced by Germany’s Volksfest, food will be featured by the likes of The Berlin Truck, Poutine Bros., WAFL truck, Angelenos Pizza, Go Beyond, Steamin’ Burger, Occasion, Savage Tacos, Tropic Truck, Pretzels, Robin’s BBQ and Star Foods.

“We will have games set up, too,” Goldstein said. “Guests can bring their own blankets. It’s a really great family-friendly event. We’re expecting to sell out this event.”

Patrons can imbibe and eat under the shaded oaks and grounds of the Brookside Golf Course, and Festmeister Hans returns to entertain. Goldstein said organizers asked him to return because he was so much fun.

“With his deep roots in Germany, Festmeister Hans has Oktoberfest in his blood,” Goldstein said.

“His great, great, great, great, great grandfather, Franz Baumgaertner, was a sergeant in the Bavarian army who arranged — and won — the first horse race at the very first Oktoberfest in Munich on Oct. 12, 1810.”

Hans is backed by Die Sauerkrauts — a spirited trio of lederhosen-clad, professional polka-playing musicians — who have been performing polka, waltzes and contemporary pop since 2016.

Tickets are $45 for general admission and $65 for VIP in advance only. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.

For more information, visit craftoberfestlosangeles.com or rosebowlstadium.com.