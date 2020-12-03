Pasadena does its best to ward off the infectious disease

By Matthew Rodriguez

It’s been eight months since California entered its first lockdown amidst the fears of the novel coronavirus.

The lives of nearly 30 million people changed overnight. Kids were sent home, saying goodbye to their teachers, hoping the government would rein in the virus in a matter of weeks. They didn’t.

College seniors, who had worked four or even more years to get their diploma, couldn’t walk across a stage and shake their president’s hand. After all those years of hard work, they got their diplomas in the mail and a virtual party on Zoom.

People lost their jobs, their businesses and their lives.

Doctors and nurses had to tell their dying patients that it was too dangerous to see their families. Many died alone. Some had the fortune of nurses working back-to-back shifts to stay there holding their hands as they died.

To date, over 266,000 Americans have died due to COVID-19. States such as California struggle to contain the virus with 41 counties entering its most restrictive tier. Los Angeles County speculates another lockdown as the infection rate skyrockets. However, until December 20, public gatherings are banned.

All while the pandemic has brought the United States to its knees, the American people adapted.

Loved ones fostered and cared for relationships through a screen. They learned how to have Thanksgiving dinner miles apart.

Individuals persevered through an economic collapse, patronizing what they can to their favorite restaurants. Whether it was in a brown box or outdoors on a sidewalk, people adapt to the new normal.

Scientists have developed vaccines faster than ever before. To date, there are six vaccines approved, 13 in Phase 3, 17 in Phase 2 and 38 in Phase 1. Three producers of vaccines—AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna—have tested at or above 90% efficacy.

Good or bad the American people have endured a decade in the past 259 days.

Ain’t no trip

Paul Howard, 57, has been living in Pasadena for most of his life. When the COVID-19 first arrived in the United States, his life barely changed. He did not think the virus was that serious. At the beginning of the pandemic, he did not even wear a mask.

“I didn’t really trip off it,” he said. “I said, ‘We’ll beat this no problem.’ I really had that thought in my head. But that’s not true. We’re not beating it, a matter of fact it’s beating us.”

Seeing the numbers rise and seeing some of his family members contract COVID-19, it took five weeks until he finally donned a mask. Later, he saw the true danger of the virus when three of his family members in Chicago died.

“They were my uncle, my auntie and my cousin,” he said. “They all had some age on them and the youngest one of them was 53.”

Howard said that he believes his family members caught it from one of their tenants, a little girl who came home from school. The deaths and the sheer length of the pandemic have weighed heavy on Howard.

“This is very, very depressing,” he said. Before somebody wants to say good morning to me, and I want to bite their head off. They ain’t did nothing but say good morning. It’s all because of this.”

Depressed he couldn’t see his family during Thanksgiving, he regrets taking gatherings for granted.

“I miss the gathering, the laughing, the crying, the arguing. I miss all of the above,” Howard said. “We were always going over somewhere and just doing whatever together. I feel isolated. It’s more isolation than ever before.”

As Howard sits in his walker/wheelchair combo, he leans in close to say a message for people who were once like him, not taking the pandemic seriously.

“I want to hit them in their face. I’m telling you the truth,” he said. “I’ve heard so many [conspiracies] it’s not funny. It’s not understandable. How can we be so mixed up in our thoughts when it’s point blank in our face? I don’t understand.”

A way to find themselves

Without ever walking on their campus, Cryic Thotz and Leo Phillips began their first year of high school meeting their classmates through Zoom.

“I’d rather be in school because in online school you can’t concentrate on what you’re doing,” said Thotz. It’s definitely taking a toll on my grades.”

“It’s weird not going to school because we’re freshmen,” added Phillips. “We haven’t been on campus and we’re starting a new year.”

With plenty of time on their hands, the two teenagers typically work on their skateboarding and filming skills, exploring the LA area. They usually just skate up and down the sidewalks performing skateboard tricks like ollies, kickflips and manuals. On this day they were skating down the sidewalk right next to Pasadena City Hall with R&B artist Frank Ocean playing in the background.

Although they understand the gravity of the pandemic, in their carefree youth they try not to worry or frustrate themselves over things they cannot control. Along with film and skating, the two try to focus on growing by learning more about themselves.

“I think it’s been good to focus on me instead of worrying about other stuff. It’s been calming,” said Thotz.

Even with the rising cases and deaths in America and LA, the two stay grounded in their youthful bliss choosing to focus on the brighter side.

“Freshman year doesn’t seem like the worst year to miss,” said Phillips.

“The pandemic has offered a new opportunity to meet people who you wouldn’t have met in real life,” added Thotz. “If the pandemic didn’t happen, I don’t think that I would have met a lot of my friends now.

A massive bummer

Andrew Dazé has switched alma maters more than most, with transfers from Indiana University, to Pasadena City College to finally Loyola Marymount University. After five years and three different schools, he finally received the coveted diploma he’d work so hard to get.

However, with coronavirus rampant, he traded in marching down the aisle to Sir Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance,” for a simple graduation party at his house with his family.

“It was a massive bummer,” Dazé recalled. “It felt like I had just finished this double marathon…but I didn’t get the grand celebration as one usually hopes for. But I try to not let that take away from my accomplishments and how I feel.”

Dejected that he didn’t get the feeling of walking across the stage and accepting his diploma, his father offered words of comfort.

“My dad is always one to give a family anecdote for every problem you ever have,” Dazé said as he mimicked his father’s voice. “He said, ‘Well, your grandpa was drafted before he could graduate, so at least you’re not fighting a war. [I responded] ‘Well I guess, doesn’t really make me feel better,’ but I understood where he’s coming from. I’m not the only person in the world who hasn’t had a graduation.”

With student loans creeping up behind him and the anxiety of paying them off quickly looming behind him, Dazé still stays grateful for the privileges he has.

“[My dad] would say get over it and that’s what I try and do,” Dazé said. “The diploma is all that really matters.”

For the get togethers

As his term comes to an end, Mayor Terry Tornek filmed his last weekly video message to his constituents urging them to refrain from family gatherings during the holiday season. Hoping to set a good example, Tornek adheres to the rules strictly.

“I tape a message to people and urge them to maintain social distance, to wear their face covering, to wash their hands and all that stuff that you’ve heard about endlessly,” said Tornek. “It would be entirely inappropriate for me not to behave that way. Look what happened with Gov. Newsom and his now-infamous dinner party.”

In early November, images of Newsom showed him disregarding the health codes he enacted as he attended a maskless dinner party. Hoping to lead by example, Tornek sacrifices the meaningful time spent with his family.

“When we do visit each other, we socially distance, wear masks and stay outdoors,” he said. “It’s very challenging and generally unsatisfactory. But we do the best we can, and I am lucky and blessed in the sense that at least I do get to see them, and we are able to share time together.”

In normal times the Torneks are a very physical family, playing and embracing each other, however during the pandemic the outgoing mayor has traded those memories with good health.

“I live for [our get togethers] but again, I’m grateful for what we have,” said Tornek. “I get to talk to my kids every day and I get to see at least some of them once a week. I’m blessed. I’m not as isolated as many are.”

Even with his blessings, Tornek, just like many others, hopes the time of socially distant gatherings ends and he can once again embrace his family. Even though he’s tired he knows that the world is still not free from the virus.

“I know people are tired. They’re just tired of this. I’m tired of it, really tired of it,” said Tornek. “But you know being tired of it doesn’t mean it’s over.”

The voice of business

Every morning, Chamber of Commerce President Paul Little walks his Great Pyrenees, Maggie, through Pasadena neighborhoods.

“I walk my dog around downtown two or three mornings a week and I keep seeing more ‘For Lease’ signs,” he said. “I was on Lake Avenue today and there’s a couple of places that I was looking at trying to remember what was there before.”

The novel coronavirus has brought the American economy to its knees. Currently, the unemployment rate sits at 6.9% for October 2020 a dramatic increase of 3.3 points compared to October 2019.

“We’re seeing the effect of not even a stagnant economy. It’s a plummeting economy,” said Little. “The locally owned small businesspeople are really suffering through all of this. They don’t have deep pockets. They don’t have corporate structure behind them.”

As the head of the chamber of commerce, he’s had to field calls from struggling businesses trying to walk them through steps on how to save their business. However, sometimes he can’t help.

“I know a lot of the folks and I know the mindset to start a small business,” said Little. “They put their money in, but they [also] put their heart and soul into it. It’s a very emotional endeavor and it’s very difficult for anyone to think about closing up.

Running out of time

Prior to working at Beer and Claw in the heart of Old Town Pasadena, Damien Hurtado was worked two or three days a week making only $200 during a pandemic.

“It was pretty tough especially trying to feed a family of five,” he said. “Bills just piled up. Luckily, I was able to maintain my rent every month, but every other bill is backed up pretty bad it’s hard to try to provide for them.”

Scared to leave their kids with people outside of their household, Hurtado’s wife decided to stay at home with the kids while he worked. In addition to being the only one working, he’s typically the only one going in and out of the house.

“We waited it out inside the house. We wouldn’t leave,” Hurtado said. “The only one that would go out was me for work. Besides that, the rest of the family was in the house for at least four or five months.”

During the rush for toilet paper, Hurtado found himself lining up at 4 a.m., hoping to get toilet paper and diapers for his infant son. However, with everything sold out Hurtado ran out of diapers.

“There was a time that my son went without diapers for almost two weeks because I couldn’t find diapers anywhere,” Hurtado said. “We were going old-school using cloths. I looked for alternative options and they said use cloths.”

As California sees another closure due to COVID-19 he reminisces about the lost time with his kids.

“I miss being able to do more things with my children,” Hurtado said. “I miss being able to take them out to the movies and stuff like that. That’s the only thing I miss.”

From one pandemic to another

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, compelled by the challenges posed by HIV/AIDS, Dr. Kimberly Shriner began her career as an infectious disease expert at the height of the HIV/AIDS pandemic.

“I started my career as a pandemic and I will be retiring after this pandemic,” she said. “It somewhat bookends here.”

As an infectious disease expert, Shriner has seen her fair share of death watching her patients die, whether it’s HIV/AIDS or COVID-19. Even with this experience, watching her patients take their last breath has not gotten easier.

“I started my career during the AIDS pandemic, and I watched lots of young men who were not [openly gay] die of AIDS,” said Shriner. “This isn’t new for me as a physician, but it doesn’t get any easier.”

She still remembers the night when the namesake of her clinic in Huntington Hospital, Phil Simon died.

“It was a stormy night and there was thunder and lightning kind of unusual in Pasadena,” she said.

As the infectious disease consultant at Huntington Hospital, Shriner typically sees the sickest patients, the ones who desperately need her help. One of her patients battled with COVID-19 for weeks before she died.

“She was just so sick, and she had these clotting problems that happens with COVID,” Shriner said. “She clotted off her hand and her hand got gangrenous. She was on the ventilator for six weeks. We’d given her everything we could possibly give her.”

Even after her patient received Remdesivir, convalescent plasma, and steroids, the woman that Shriner called the “presence of the whole family” died.

“It was just horrific, and their lives are forever changed because of that,” Shriner said.

To those experiencing pandemic fatigue, Shriner reiterates the words of her colleague National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Just try to get through the next two months,” she said. “The end is in sight. I think the vaccine is looking very promising and it will be the way to get us out of this.”