Reported Cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of Monday, July 6

South Pasadena: 171; Alhambra: 512; Altadena: 267; Arcadia: 191; Glendale: 1,538; Monrovia: 329; San Gabriel: 267;

Total Confirmed Cases in Pasadena: 1,401

Total Deaths in Pasadena: 96

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 116,570

Total Deaths in LA County: 3,534

• As the entire country experiences another surge in COVID-19 cases, Pasadena reported 49 new positive cases and one death from the virus. In Los Angeles County, there were 1,584 new cases reported on Monday alone. LA County now has over 3,500 COVID-19 related deaths after another 48 deaths were announced.

• According to the Los Angeles Times, the California coronavirus situation worsened over the weekend, with hospitalizations rising dramatically. According to the Times, positive tests have increased by 42% over the last two weeks. Additionally, on July 4, California recorded 5,669 an increase of 62% in the past two weeks. This also marks the 15th day of consecutive record-high hospitalizations.

• According to Pasadena Star-News, Pasadena city officials went ahead with a plan made in early June to dismantle the coronavirus surge facility in the Pasadena Convention Center. Since mid-April, the facility has treated zero patients. Although coronavirus cases surge in LA County and in Pasadena itself, health and city officials are confident that the local hospitals have the capability to handle the surge of patients.

-— Information Complied by Matthew Rodriguez