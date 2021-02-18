Reported cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of Feb. 15

South Pasadena: 1,244; Alhambra: 6,512; Altadena: 3,056; Arcadia: 2,522; Glendale: 17,902; Monrovia: 3,008; San Gabriel: 3,025;

Total Confirmed Cases in Pasadena: 10,653

Total Deaths in Pasadena: 296

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 1,166,538

Total Deaths in LA County: 19,066

• Pasadena’s COVID-19 cases continue to decline but still remain higher than before the surge in December. On Feb. 14, Pasadena recorded its lowest case rate since the surge with a 25.7 seven-day average. In comparison, at the peak of the most recent surge on Jan. 10, the city reported a 198.1 seven-day average. The death rate remains elevated after the city reported 15 deaths since last Monday. However, it is still lower than at the peak of the surge where the city reported 39 deaths between Jan. 23 and Jan. 29. Hospitalizations continue to decline with Huntington Hospital reporting 91 COVID-19 patients, 18 of whom are in the ICU.

• Los Angeles County and Pasadena officials struggle with the region’s supply of COVID-19 vaccines. Last week, the county was forced to close five vaccination clinics, one of which was Dodger Stadium, because of supply shortages. According to county officials, the regular delivery of vaccines dropped to 16,000 doses this week, compared to 90,000 last week. Last week, Pasadena officials reported the same drop after receiving 2,075 doses — 725 less than what was promised.

• According to Pasadena Now, the United Kingdom nor the South African mutations of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in Pasadena. In an interview with the publication, Pasadena’s city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian said that the city has no knowledge of the more contagious versions of the virus. Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom reported that the South African variant was detected in two Bay Area residents, one in Santa Clara County and another in Alameda County. The U.K. strain has already been detected in Southern California specifically in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego County.

-— Information compiled by Matthew Rodriguez