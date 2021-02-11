Reported cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of Feb. 8

South Pasadena: 1,214; Alhambra: 6,389; Altadena: 3,002; Arcadia: 2,460; Glendale: 17,408; Monrovia: 2,956; San Gabriel: 2,939;

Total confirmed cases in Pasadena: 10,473

Total deaths in Pasadena: 275

Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,146,450

Total deaths in LA County: 18,044

• Hindered by the lack of doses, Pasadena’s vaccine rollout will slowly move forward this week. According to Pasadena Star-News, the city will receive 2,075 doses, 725 doses short of the expected 2,800. Pasadena has the infrastructure to run four vaccine clinics a week, however with the lack of doses the city will only have one clinic this week. According to Pasadena Star-News, if this rate continues, officials estimate that it will take two years to vaccinate all of Pasadena’s residents. “We can only distribute vaccines that we have, and we don’t have many,” said city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian.

• Pasadena’s Harvest Rock Church began gathering inside its sanctuary again, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in their favor, granting them a partial injunction against California’s COVID-19 related prohibition against indoor worship services. In a 6-3 vote, the Supreme Court ruled that “regulations like these violate the First Amendment unless the State can show they are the least restrictive means of achieving a compelling government interest.” The ruling does allow the state to restrict indoor services to 25% capacity.

• According to Pasadena-Star News, a maker and distributor of COVID-19 rapid test kits expanded its Pasadena operation as it ramps up production. Innova Medical Group recently leased 25,000 square feet of additional office space as it hopes to hire 1,600 Southern California Workers amid the pandemic. Innova tests are highly sought after by more than 20 countries, according to the company. In order to meet this need, Innova hopes to produce 5 million test kits a day by the end of February and eventually increase production 10 fold to 50 million per day.

-— Information compiled by Matthew Rodriguez