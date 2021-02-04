Reported cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of Feb. 1

South Pasadena: 1,180; Alhambra: 6,208; Altadena: 2,905; Arcadia: 2,375; Glendale: 16,748; Monrovia: 2,853; San Gabriel: 2,845

Total confirmed cases in Pasadena: 9,776

Total deaths in Pasadena: 226

Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,073,111

Total deaths in LA County: 15,260

• COVID-19 cases continue to fall in Pasadena as the city reported a seven-day average of 62.3. For context, at the peak of the surge, the city reported 179.1 seven-day average cases per week. While it is about a 64% drop in caseload it is still higher than it was before the current surge. On Dec. 4, the beginning of the surge, the city reported a 53.4 average. Hospitalizations continue to decrease. Huntington Hospital reported 149 COVID patients, 27 of whom are in the ICU. While the caseload declines, the city reported its deadliest week of the pandemic as 39 people died. January has been the deadliest month of the pandemic with 84 deaths.

• As the city experiences a decline in cases, officials emphasized restraint to avoid another surge. “It’s still dangerous to lower your guard,” said Public Health Director Dr. Ying-Ying Go. In anticipation of Super Bowl Sunday, the Pasadena Public Health Department banned restaurants from turning on TVs in their outdoor dining areas. Los Angeles County Public Health department instituted a similar order. Officials believe the national event may lead to another super spreader event.

• Pasadena Unified School District hosted its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic open to the media. PUSD had two clinics two weeks ago where they vaccinated more than 100 employees, but it was closed to the media. At the clinic hosted Jan. 28, PUSD had a goal of vaccinating 50 employees aged 65 and older. According to spokeswoman Hilda Ramirez-Horvath PUSD is the first school district to begin vaccinations. PUSD hopes to vaccinate all of its 2,400 employees. The first person vaccinated on Thursday, was Lorna Washington, lead researcher at Willard Elementary.

-— Information compiled by Matthew Rodriguez