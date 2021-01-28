Reported cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of Jan. 25

South Pasadena: 1,132; Alhambra: 5,915; Altadena: 2,803; Arcadia: 2,271; Glendale: 15,916; Monrovia: 2,734; San Gabriel: 2,738

Total confirmed cases in Pasadena: 9,776

Total deaths in Pasadena: 226

Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,073,111

Total deaths in LA County: 15,260

• For two weeks Pasadena has seen a decline in COVID-19 cases, however, officials fear that new more contagious strains of the virus may reverse the decline. On Jan. 24 the city reported a 77.7 seven-day average compared to 188.1 on Jan. 11. While the caseload may be trending downward hospitalizations in the city continue to be overwhelmed by patients, however, they are also seeing a decline in COVID-positive patients. As of Jan. 25, there are 164 COVID-19 patients at Huntington Hospital, 29 of whom are in the ICU.

• Amid the decline in COVID-19 cases across the state, Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the statewide stay-at-home orders, lifting the state-mandated curfew and closure of outdoor dining. All counties will return to the previous colored tier system dictated the level restrictions based on the spread of the virus. Hospitals in the Southern California region still have zero ICU capacity. However, experts such as Pasadena Public Health Director Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, believe that hospital records typically lag behind caseload data.

• Last week Mayor Victor Gordo penned a letter to Newsom, asking for more doses of the COVID-19 vaccines and requesting help to turn the Rose Bowl into a massive vaccine distribution site. To date, Pasadena is in phase 1b, tier 1 of the vaccination plan with 9,117 total doses administered to residents. Recently, Los Angeles County has done something similar by converting Dodger Stadium to a vaccination site.

-— Information compiled by Matthew Rodriguez