Reported Cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of Sunday,

Jan. 17

South Pasadena: 1,068; Alhambra: 5,531; Altadena: 2,618; Arcadia: 2,118; Glendale: 14,779; Monrovia: 2,558; San Gabriel: 2,561;

Total confirmed cases in Pasadena: 9,141

Total deaths in Pasadena: 191

Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,003,923

Total deaths in LA County: 10,773

Pasadena reported 91 new COVID-19 cases — the second time in three days that the city has recorded less than 100 COVID-19 cases. However, even with the anomaly of fewer cases, the region still struggles to contain the virus. Los Angeles County passed the million case mark this weekend. Hospitals continue to be overrun with patients with 7,597 hospitalized with COVID-19. In Pasadena, Huntington Hospital reported 192 COVID-19 patients, 44 of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Pasadena Unified School District officials suspended the limited in-person classes and childcare, amid the recent surge of COVID-19 cases. The three in-person programs served about 460 students most of whom were in the LEARNs child care program. The remaining students were in the Blair Viking Scholars and Phoenix Flyers — an English learner and a continuing education program. The programs will remain closed until at least the end of the month.

Fearing “waves of evictions,” Pasadena allocated $118,098 from a state grant, to support residents who are at risk of homelessness as the state, county and city eviction moratoriums expire. The city has over $200,000 set aside to provide similar services, including the annual $97,000 contract with nonprofits. Since the approval of the eviction moratoriums, landlords have been barred from evicting residents who haven’t paid rent due to pandemic-related issues. Once the pandemic is over, residents have six months to pay any outstanding rent.

-— Information compiled by Matthew Rodriguez