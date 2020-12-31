Reported Cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of Sunday, Dec. 27

South Pasadena: 748; Alhambra: 3,711; Altadena: 1,860; Arcadia: 1,422; Glendale: 10,303; Monrovia: 1,807; San Gabriel: 1,746

Total confirmed cases in Pasadena: 6,297

Total deaths in Pasadena: 154

Total confirmed cases in LA County: 706,448

Total deaths in LA County: 9,438

• Pasadena Public Health officials, just like the rest of Los Angeles County, pleaded with residents to stay indoors as hospitals continue to be hammered with the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases. As of December 27, Huntington Hospital reported 189 COVID-19 patients with 30 in the ICU. Compared to November, Pasadena is seeing a 900% increase in new cases each day with 125 new cases a day Dr. Ying-Ying Goh said last week. “This has resulted in a surge of hospitalizations and deaths and [it] is not showing any sign of decreasing,” Goh said last week. “Our health care system is strained to its limits…”

• After the initial doses of the vaccine were delivered and administered to frontline health care workers, the vaccine has made its way to firefighters and skilled nursing facilities. On December 28, Pasadena firefighters became the first of the frontline essential workers vaccinated in the city. The voluntary vaccine will be administered at after each of the three 48-hour shifts. According to city spokeswoman Lisa Derderian, there are 50 firefighters per shift so in total 150 firefighters may be vaccinated by the end of the week. Derderian said that the city decided to vaccinate at the end of shift so if firefighters were to experience a side effects, it would not occur during an already busy shift.

• Harvest Rock Church continues its legal battle against Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state’s restrictions on indoor services. After losing another ruling last week, the Pasadena church filed another case with Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. The court sided with the Judge Jesus Bernal decision, however, Los Angeles County lifted its ban on indoor services. The church continues to meet while COVID-19 cases skyrocket and ICU capacity plummets. In a video posted to the church’s Facebook page, several people can be seen not wearing masks as the congregation gathered indoors.

-— Information Complied by Matthew Rodriguez