Reported Cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of December 7

South Pasadena: 474; Alhambra: 2,174; Altadena: 1,167; Arcadia: 914; Glendale: 6,930; Monrovia: 1,232; San Gabriel: 1,128

Total Confirmed Cases in Pasadena: 4,197

Total Deaths in Pasadena: 136

Total Confirmed Cases in LA County: 449,851

Total Deaths in LA County: 7,909

• As COVID-19 surges throughout the state, Pasadena sets a grim milestone. On December 6, the city reported 120 new cases— the most recorded on a single day. For three days straight, Pasadena has surpassed its record each day. Over the weekend 322 new cases were reported. According to Lisa Derderian, the city’s spokeswoman, a majority of the new cases stem from Thanksgiving gatherings. The median age of the new deaths was about 40 years old. Derderian also stated that most of the new cases were spread through children in their 20s to their parents in their 40s and 50s.

• Gov. Gavin Newsom enacted a new stay-at-home order as California COVID-19 surges throughout the state. The new order calls for regions to close restaurants and other services if its ICU bed availability drops below 15%. Pasadena restaurants served their last meal for indoor and outdoor dining December 5. After diverging from the county order to cease all indoor and outdoor dining, Pasadena decided to follow the state order fully. Parks such as the Rose Bowl loop will stay open if residents follow the COVID-19 guidelines by wearing masks and practicing social distance. Two weeks ago, city officials enforced the mask policy, reminding 73 people to don their masks, four of whom refused to put on their masks and ran away from officials.

• Harvest Rock Church in Pasadena continues its legal fight against Newsom’s health order. The church alleges that Newsom’s order to stop indoor religious services violates its First Amendment rights, even though Newsom has allowed protests to occur. Newsom’s new health order allows outdoor protests and worship services. Its new motion comes after the U.S. Supreme Court granted an injunction for churches and synagogues in New York.

-— Information Complied by Matthew Rodriguez