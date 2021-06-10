Reported cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of June 6

South Pasadena: 1,331; Alhambra: 6,892; unincorporated – Altadena: 3,350; Arcadia: 2,732; Glendale: 20,205; Monrovia: 3,190; San Gabriel: 3,251

Total confirmed cases in Pasadena: 11,297

Total deaths in Pasadena: 349

Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,245,120

Total deaths in LA County: 24,389

• Pasadena has seen a total of 11,297 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 349 total deaths. Health officials reported only a single new infection in Pasadena for a third day straight on June 4. During the previous week, the city saw an average of one COVID-19 infection each day. Los Angeles County’s overall total is currently 1,245,120 confirmed cases and 24,389 fatalities. About 250 patients are hospitalized in the county with 17% in the intensive care units. The county currently represents 34% of infections and 39% of California’s deaths. Public health officials are urging businesses to monitor and closely follow regulations as the state’s reopening is in less than one week.

• According to the Pasadena Public Health Department, nearly 70% of Pasadena residents over the eligible age of 12 have been fully vaccinated. 82.5% of city residents have received at least one dose of the two-dose regimens. The average infection rate in Pasadena declined to 1.1 over the prior week. The Huntington Hospital reported five admitted COVID-19 patients with one in the intensive care unit. As vaccinations increase, COVID-19 cases and deaths have been declining and the pandemic seems to be steadily coming to a close.

• The parent company of the Ralphs grocery chain recently announced an incentive drive for those who get vaccinated at its stores to win $1 million or free groceries for a year. The giveaway program will award $1 million to five winners who get vaccinated at any Kroger Co. location. Fifty people will win free groceries for a whole year. Named the #CommunityImmunity Giveaway, the program was designed to incentivize more adults to get vaccinated. The giveaway started on June 3 and will continue until Saturday, July 10. The giveaway is open to anyone ages 18 and older who receives or has already received at least one dose at a Kroger Co. location.

­— Information compiled by staff writer Doyoon Kim.