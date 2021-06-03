Reported cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of May 30

South Pasadena: 1,329; Alhambra: 6,891; Unincorporated – Altadena: 3,347; Arcadia: 2,731;

Glendale: 20,181; Monrovia: 3,190; San Gabriel: 3,249

Total confirmed cases in Pasadena: 11,290

Total deaths in Pasadena: 347

Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,243,712

Total deaths in LA County: 24,338

• Health officials in Pasadena reported no new COVID-19 cases or deaths on May 28. Pasadena’s daily case count has been no greater than single digits; the city’s average daily infection rate dropped to 1.4, which is the lowest rate since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, there are 11,290 cases and 347 fatalities from COVID-19 in Pasadena. Hospitalizations have also dropped to below 300 with authorities reporting 298 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County and 18% in the intensive care units. There are 1,243,712 total confirmed cases and 24,338 deaths in the entire county. Los Angeles County represents about 34% of California’s COVID-19 infections and 39% of deaths.

• The Pasadena Public Health Department reported that 68% of the city’s population older than 12 years old has been fully vaccinated. At least 91% of the city received one dose while 99.9% of residents aged 65 and over have been vaccinated with at least one dose. Huntington Hospital treated only seven COVID-19 patients with three in the intensive care unit, illustrating the effectiveness of the vaccines. Over half of Los Angeles County residents 16 years old and older have been fully vaccinated. A vaccination gap still exists as Black and Latino residents continue to be disproportionately affected by the virus. As of May 23, only 40% of Black residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine compared to 48% of Latino residents, 62% of white residents, and 71% of Asian residents.

• A recent study from the Pasadena-based FH Foundation found that people with heart disease or high cholesterol are at an increased risk of a heart attack from a COVID-19 infection. Patients diagnosed with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or suspected with genetic high cholesterol are seven times more likely to have heart attacks after getting COVID-19 than similar patients who did not contract the virus. The study calls for the diagnosis of individuals who have the deadly genetic condition and for those people to take precautions related to COVID-19 infections.

­— Information compiled by staff writer Doyoon Kim.