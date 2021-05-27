Reported cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of May 23

South Pasadena: 1,320; Alhambra: 6,866; Unincorporated – Altadena: 3,332;

Arcadia: 2,715; Glendale: 20,095; Monrovia: 3,180; San Gabriel: 3,239

Total confirmed cases in Pasadena: 11,280

Total deaths in Pasadena: 346

Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,238,607

Total deaths in LA County: 24,166

• New COVID-19 cases in Pasadena have remained at its lowest levels since the beginning of the pandemic back in March. The city’s average daily case rate has declined to 1.7, which is the lowest rate recorded since March 26. Pasadena has not reported a single fatality over the past three weeks, and there are currently 11,280 known infections with 346 deaths in total. The numbers highlight the effectiveness of the vaccines; Los Angeles County has reported an infection rate of just 0.03% among 3.3 million people in the county. The county has identified only 933 cases of fully vaccinated residents testing positive for the coronavirus.

• Recent studies have shown that the vaccines are extremely effective against coronavirus variants in the greater population. Out of 40 specimens analyzed by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, 53% were UK variants and none were California variants. The research shows the vaccines are highly effective against the variants in Southern California: vaccines have shown to reduce the risk of illness from COVID-19 by 94% among fully vaccinated health care workers. Officials are now offering incentives for people who get vaccinated. Anyone 18 or older who gets their first dose will be entered for a chance to win Lakers season tickets. People vaccinated at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood will be entered for the chance to win a pair of tickets to the musical, “Hamilton.”

• More than 9.1 million vaccine doses have been administered in Los Angeles County with more than 5 million residents receiving at least one dose. Currently, over 61% of people aged 16 and over have received one dose with 47% now fully vaccinated. And 84% of residents aged 65 and over have received at least one vaccine dose and 70% of them are fully vaccinated. However, racial and ethnic disparities continue to exist as only 34% of Black residents and 42% of Latino residents have received at least one vaccine dose in comparison to 57% of whites and 67% of Asians. Los Angeles County currently accounts for 34% of California’s coronavirus infections and about 39% of the state’s deaths. The county recently stated that it plans to stop large sites and switch to fully mobile vaccination centers by Aug. 1.

­— Information compiled by staff writer Doyoon Kim.