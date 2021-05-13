Reported cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of May 9

South Pasadena: 1,321; Alhambra: 6,851;

Unincorporated – Altadena: 3,315; Arcadia: 2,715; Glendale: 19,987; Monrovia: 3,167;

San Gabriel: 3,232

Total confirmed cases in Pasadena: 11,252

Total deaths in Pasadena: 346

Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,235,651

Total deaths in LA County: 23,999

• Pasadena officials reported seven new cases of COVID-19 with no additional deaths on May 7. The seven-day daily case average has increased from 3.3 to 4. The Pasadena Public Health Department has reported 11,252 cases with 346 total fatalities. The Public Health Department also announced Los Angeles County reached its record lowest hospitalization rate. The five-day average of daily hospitalizations is 389 with 22% in intensive care units. The county has reported 1,235,561 known cases with 23,999 deaths in total with 248 new cases and five additional deaths on May 9. Los Angeles County accounts for 34% of California’s COVID-19 cases and 39% of the state’s deaths.

• Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the number of shots administered in Los Angeles County fell by 25% last week. Most vaccination sites offer shots without appointments because of this massive drop. The county has decreased the size of its four large-scale vaccination sites, although they will remain open to the public for vaccine administration. CVS Health announced on May 5 that it is accepting walk-in appointments for vaccines at more than 1,000 stores in California, including Pasadena. Same-day scheduling is available at CVS and more than 8,300 CVS locations nationwide are administering the vaccine.

• Los Angeles County is nearing 24,000 COVID-19 deaths. Even with the improving situation, people who haven’t received their vaccination are still at a higher risk of infection. Currently, 39% of county residents have been fully vaccinated of which 67% are residents ages 65 and older and 33% are between the ages of 16 and 64. The federal government may open vaccinations to youth between the ages of 12 and 15 as early as next week, which can increase the demand for the Pfizer vaccine. Latino and Black residents in the county continue to have the lowest vaccination rates: only 37% of eligible Black residents have been vaccinated and only 40% of the Latino community has been vaccinated.

Information compiled by staff writer

Doyoon Kim.