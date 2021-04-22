Reported cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of April 18:

South Pasadena: 1,309; Alhambra: 6,804; Unincorporated – Altadena: 3,290; Arcadia: 2,684; Glendale: 19,768; Monrovia: 3,155; San Gabriel: 3,214

Total confirmed cases in Pasadena: 11,190

Total deaths in Pasadena: 340

Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,228,997

Total deaths in LA County: 23,623

• Pasadena reported four new cases of COVID-19 but no additional deaths on April 16. It has been more than three weeks since a daily infection count surpassed single digits for the city. Pasadena has a total of 11,190 COVID-19 cases with the death toll at 340. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also reported a record low rate of new infections with a daily test positivity rate of 1%. The test positivity rate peaked over 20% in December during the coronavirus surge. There are 1,228,997 known cases of the virus with 23,623 deaths in Los Angeles County. As of April 16, the county represented 34% of California’s infected population and 40% of the state’s deaths.

• Pasadena health officials will be holding onto 500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines, following national guidelines on pausing administration until there is more information about the rare blood clotting disorder affecting six patients so far. Out of 7 million recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, six women between the ages of 18 and 48 have developed blood clots. Pasadena officials were originally planning to use the 500 Johnson & Johnson doses in community clinics to reach residents hit hardest by the pandemic and the city’s homeless population because it only requires one dose. Clinics this week will be switching to the Moderna vaccine, which requires two doses. Vaccine administration may be significantly slowed because of the switch. The city saw big gains in vaccinations in primarily two age groups: 45- to 64-year-olds and 18- to 44-year-olds, who received 3,500 and 4,000 vaccine doses respectively. 48.8% of 18- to 44-year-olds and 72.7% of 45- to 64-year-olds have received at least one dose.

• Pasadena public health officials are planning to release an updated health order regarding indoor live events, as well as social gatherings. There will be instructions for buildings’ ventilation systems and indoor social distancing according to Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, the city’s health director, and medical officer. Indoor live events could return at the earliest on June 15. The guidance that will be released soon will require a worker testing program and indoor dining spaces will be the only place that is allowed for people to take their masks off. Pasadena city’s infection rate has been steady this week with a slight decline and Goh’s team is talking with local venues and helping them figure out how to get back up and running during the summer.

Information compiled by Doyoon Kim.