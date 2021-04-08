Reported cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas as of April 4

South Pasadena: 1,298; Alhambra: 6,767; Unincorporated – Altadena: 3,271; Arcadia: 2,660; Glendale: 19,548; Monrovia: 3,129; San Gabriel: 3,185

Total confirmed cases in Pasadena: 11,151

Total deaths in Pasadena: 335

Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,222,114

Total deaths in LA County: 23,275

• Pasadena has expanded vaccine eligibility to residents 50 and older due to expansions in health guidelines. According to reports, 35,944 people have been completely vaccinated and more than 60,000 people have received at least one dose in the city. Pasadena continues to increase vaccination efforts in Latino and Black communities. Only 20% of the Latino population has received at least one shot while 32% of the city’s Black community has received at least one dose. The city will mainly administer second doses this week and interest forms online have been expanded to those 16 years and older for notifications when they are eligible. About 1.4 million people in Los Angeles County are now eligible for vaccine appointments and 4 million vaccine doses have been administered.

• As of Friday, Huntington Hospital had no patients in the intensive care unit. Fourteen patients are being treated for the virus at the hospital, but none require additional care from the ICU. The hospital had more than 200 patients and tens of patients in the intensive care during the height of the coronavirus pandemic in January. Pasadena officials have also reported seven new infections and zero new deaths in Pasadena, the ninth day in a row without a death. Currently, there are 11,151 cases and 335 deaths in Pasadena. Los Angeles County has reported 692 new infections and 74 deaths on Friday with a total of 1,222,114 cases and 23,275 fatalities.

• Pasadena loosened restrictions on April 5 as Los Angeles County moves into the orange tier. Restaurants can allow 50% capacity or 200 people based on whichever is fewer, bars can operate outdoors, retail stores can operate indoors at 75% capacity, museums and galleries can open at 50% capacity, movie theaters can operate at 50% capacity or 200 based on whichever is fewer, and fitness centers/gyms can open at 25% capacity. Although the situation is rapidly improving, Pasadena officials urge residents to be vigilant in protecting themselves against the coronavirus.

Information compiled by Doyoon Kim.