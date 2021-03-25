South Pasadena: 1,289; Alhambra: 6,734; Unincorporated – Altadena: 3,244; Arcadia: 2,635; Glendale: 19,378; Monrovia: 3,109; San Gabriel: 3,169

Total confirmed cases in Pasadena: 11,080

Total deaths in Pasadena: 330

Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,214,178

Total deaths in LA County: 22,797

• Pasadena case rates continue to drop and are close to meeting the level to enter the even less restrictive orange tier. Huntington Hospital reported just five patients in the ICU and 28 patients in total who are battling the coronavirus. Los Angeles County’s adjusted daily rate is 4.1 per 100,000 residents as of March 16; the county finds itself close to the daily case rate needed to enter the orange tier, 3.9 per 100,000 residents or better for two consecutive weeks. Reaching the orange tier would mean all capacity limits at retail stores and shopping malls would be lifted, while capacity would be raised at museums, movie theaters, churches, fitness centers and restaurants. Even though the situation is rapidly improving, health officials urge all residents to follow protocols.

• Public health officials announced the first known case of the U.K. coronavirus variant in Pasadena. The strain is believed to be 50% more transmittable than its predecessor and can cause more severe infections and hospitalizations. The person infected is an adult and the strain was first identified through the California Department of Public Health genomic surveillance testing of laboratory specimens. Health officials of the Pasadena Public Health Department are urging for limited non-essential traveling and mixing of households. Current guidelines state that travelers must get tested prior to and after travel, and use careful protective measures. Pasadena residents who are traveling out-of-state are required to self-quarantine for 10 days after arrival.

• Pasadena officials say the city will receive $52 million in federal coronavirus relief funds in May. However, they say the city has already lost more than the amount on pandemic-related expenditures. Although some city council members want to see the money being spent on infrastructure projects and affordable housing, the city’s expenses are the top priority according to City Manager Steve Mermell. The relief funds cannot be used for pensions or tax reductions; it’s specifically for losses the city has incurred. It can also be used to pay essential workers, assist businesses, invest in broadband, or water and sewer infrastructure. In addition to the $52 million, an additional $3 million will come from the federal government for homeless assistance.

Information compiled by Doyoon Kim.